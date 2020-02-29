Solar Water Heater Market 2019 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2023

Solar Water Heater Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, key players Forecast to 2023. Global Solar Water Heater Market Research Report: Information by Type (Integral Collector Storage and Thermosyphon), Collector Type (Evacuated Tube Collector, Flat Plate Collector, Unglazed Water Collector), Application, and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Solar Water Heater Market Scenario:

The global solar water heater market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due rising demand for replacement of existing water heaters and policy support from government to enable adoption of renewable technologies. The global solar water heater market is expected to grow at 8.50 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Solar Water heater is a device that is used to heat water by converting sunlight into heat with the help of a thermal collector. The heater is generally installed where sunlight is available and heats the water during day time which is stored in an insulated storage tank for use when required. Advantages of solar water heater mainly include cost savings and reduction of carbon footprint. Increasing measures to control energy consumption owing to fast depletion of non-renewable resources is one of the major drivers of solar water heater market. According to EIA, solar surpasses biomass to become third most prevalent renewable electricity source. This has led to increased investment in the countries such as India, China, US, Italy, and others globally to install solar water heaters.

Get Free Sample Copy “Solar Water Heater Market 2019 Report” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7132

Key Players:

Rheem Manufacturing (US),

O.Smith (US),

SunTank (South Africa),

Bradford White Corporation (US),

Bosch (Germany),

Honeywell Corporation (US),

Racold (India),

Alternate energy Technologies (US),

Viessmann Manufacturing (US), and

Wagner Solar (UK|)

Solar Water Heater Segments Analysis:

The global solar water heater market has been segmented based on type, collector type, application, and region.

Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Type

Pumped

Thermosyphon

Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Collector Type

Evacuated Tube Collector

Flat Plate Collector

Unglazed Water Collector

Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global solar water heater market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in renewable energy sources and high demand for solar water heaters by the residential and commercial complexes. The solar water heater market would be mainly driven by the favorable government regulations against greenhouse gas emissions.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

Continue…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 North America Solar Water Heater Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Europe Solar Water Heater Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Solar Water Heater Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Solar Water Heater Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Continue…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 8 Global Solar Water Heater Market Share, By Type, 2017 (%)

Continue…

Access Complete Research Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solar-water-heater-market-7132

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]