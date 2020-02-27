The global solar ventilation systems market is foretold to expand on the back of rising focus on smart cities and various elements required for their construction. Solar ventilation systems are installed in both residential and commercial buildings, which indicates a wider scope of their application. Government subsidies are expected to benefit both manufactures and consumers of solar ventilation systems. Panel pricing is one of the areas where both the entities could benefit from such subsidies. Rooftop installation has been on the rise in the recent years, and is anticipated to push Solar Ventilation Systems Market Growth during the course of the forecast period 2018-2027.

Solar ventilation systems are projected to see a massive rise in their demand because of swelling awareness about renewable energy sources. In terms of building facilities and design, residential and commercial structures have undergone a significant transformation, which could create a new level of demand in the global solar ventilation systems market. Increase in constructing activities in developing economies as a result of the rising rate of urbanization is prophesied to bode well for the market. High potential of solar technology and its rising awareness in Europe, North America, and even Asia Pacific could prove to be quite effective in increasing market growth.

Fact.MR has come up with a new research report on global solar ventilation systems market which analyzes the various aspects influencing this landscape. Actionable intelligence on various facets of the solar ventilation systems market at a global level is included in this report, with a forecast projection for a period of nine years, from 2018 till 2027. The solar ventilation systems market has been analyzed across a range of segments in some of the key markets around the globe.

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of solar ventilation systems are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. Some of the key market participants in the global solar ventilation systems market include Breeze Mate, NuTech Solar, Solar Star, Solar Royal, Solatube, Solar Ark, Solazone, Energy Comfort Systems and SolarVenti Ltd. The report discusses their respective position in the solar ventilation systems market, and profiles their overall strategies.

Given the depleting resources on earth, the demand for renewable sources of energy is increasing. Clean forms of energy, such as solar power, are being harnessed for various residential as well as commercial uses. This has significantly fuelled the demand for solar ventilation systems that are typically used to maintain the temperature of rooms in office buildings and houses. Development of solar panels with respect to design specifications and other developments such as solar tracking mounts and thin film technology have taken this technology to the next level, which is expected to push the adoption of solar ventilation systems.

Technology Innovations to Aid Growth of Global Solar Ventilation Systems Market

Manufacturers involved in solar ventilation systems are focusing on consolidating their position by investing in technology innovations. For instance, researchers at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) Startup Space are in process of developing energetically efficient yet silent solar ventilation system – Oxygen – that has the ability to retain heat up to 89 percent. To give another example, Solar Royal has come up with SR1800 series solar ventilation systems that offer both functionality and aesthetics. It has a low profile design that gives an immaculate look to rooftops, irrespective of installation location. With such developments in place, future of solar ventilation systems is expected to take an upward flight with the market soaring across regions in the globe.

Increasing Awareness of Renewable Source of Energy to Boost Sales of Solar Ventilation Systems

Consumers are cognizant regarding solar technology. With growing awareness rate among consumers, especially in emerging economies of China and India and developed regions of United States, and countries in Europe, the future of solar technology holds high potential. This is expected to further the sales of solar ventilation systems, despite high initial costs. With a change in consumer thinking about short term cost challenges and are looking forward to long term benefits, the adoption of solar ventilation systems is expected to spur in the years to follow.

Growing Urbanization to Facilitate Adoption of Solar Ventilation Systems Across Several Regions

Increasing rate of urbanization across developed and emerging economies worldwide has accelerated construction activities. Construction sector has witnessed steady rise since past years. Both residential and commercial buildings have undergone drastic modifications in terms of building design and facilities. With increasing awareness regarding use of renewable energy source, the popularity of solar systems is reaching greater heights. This is expected to aid the growth of the global solar ventilation systems market, as almost every residential and commercial building has additional space for solar assemblies and people are preferring to install solar ventilation systems on their rooftops.

Also, government subsidies for solar ventilation systems has benefitted the manufacturers of solar ventilation systems as well as customers with respect to panel pricing. Moreover, emergence of smart cities is also expected to exert a positive influence with respect to the use of solar ventilation systems on every rooftop and commercial buildings.

Overall, the report offers holistic and comprehensive insights on the solar ventilation systems for the forecast period 2018-2027. Stakeholders in the solar ventilation systems market can expect to gain a wealth of information related the key developments in this landscape.

