Solar Thermal Collector Market: Size, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Outlook and Forecast to 2025

This report presents the worldwide Solar Thermal Collector market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Solar Thermal Collector collects heat by absorbing sunlight. A collector is a device for capturing solar radiation. Solar radiation is energy in the form of electromagnetic radiation from the infrared (long) to the ultraviolet (short) wavelengths. The quantity of solar energy striking the Earth’s surface (solar constant) averages about 1,000 watts per square meter under clear skies, depending upon weather conditions, location and orientation.

Although Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, the enormous potential of the solar thermal industry still make many manufacturers cant wait to enter into the market. In the future, solar thermal industry may be in a development peak period.

There is a certain market space in demand of solar thermal collectors, efficient solar thermal collectors will determine whether an enterprise can achieve a success, small and medium size enterprises need to increase investment in research and development to innovate new products

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

As large demand of high-efficient products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese solar thermal collector industry is not only begin to transit to high-efficient solar thermal collector products, while still extend in downstream industry chain.

Although sales of solar thermal collector brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the solar thermal collector field.

The Solar Thermal Collector market was valued at 4590 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 5500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Thermal Collector.

