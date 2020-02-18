SOLAR THERMAL 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS; BY KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH TRENDS, REGION & SEGMENT FORECAST TO 2025

Solar thermal energy concentrates sun rays on a heat transfer fluid to produce steam. This steam is then converted into mechanical energy in a turbine that turns a generator to produce electricity. It is different from solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, wherein the electricity is produced directly from solar radiation using solar panels.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the major share in the market in 2017. The economic development and the need for energy in the emerging countries such as China and India will propel the growth of the solar thermal electricity market during the forecast period.

The heat generation segment accounted for the major share of the market during 2017. According to our research report, the growing demand for heat generation will significantly drive the growth of the solar thermal energy market during the forecast period.

The global Solar Thermal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Thermal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Thermal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3789366-global-solar-thermal-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abengoa

Bosch Thermotechnology

ACCIONA

GREENoneTEC

Viessmann

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Concentrated Solar Thermal

Non-Concentrated Solar Thermal

Segment by Application

Heat Generation

Power Generation

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3789366-global-solar-thermal-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Solar Thermal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Thermal

1.2 Solar Thermal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Concentrated Solar Thermal

1.2.3 Non-Concentrated Solar Thermal

1.3 Solar Thermal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Thermal Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Heat Generation

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.4 Global Solar Thermal Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solar Thermal Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Solar Thermal Market Size

1.5.1 Global Solar Thermal Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Solar Thermal Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Thermal Business

7.1 Abengoa

7.1.1 Abengoa Solar Thermal Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar Thermal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Abengoa Solar Thermal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bosch Thermotechnology

7.2.1 Bosch Thermotechnology Solar Thermal Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar Thermal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bosch Thermotechnology Solar Thermal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ACCIONA

7.3.1 ACCIONA Solar Thermal Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solar Thermal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ACCIONA Solar Thermal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GREENoneTEC

7.4.1 GREENoneTEC Solar Thermal Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solar Thermal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GREENoneTEC Solar Thermal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Viessmann

7.5.1 Viessmann Solar Thermal Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solar Thermal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Viessmann Solar Thermal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com