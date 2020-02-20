SOLAR STREET LIGHTING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Solar Street Lighting Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

South was the largest revenue market with a market share of 32.46% in 2012 and 34.42% in 2017 with an increase of 1.96%. Northeast and west ranked the second market with the market share of 22.36% in 2016. Also, the South market for Solar Street Lights is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies has led to an increase in demand.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3730585-global-solar-street-lighting-market-research-report-2019

Solar Street Lights companies are mainly from Asia, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Philips, Jiawei, Yingli Solar, with the revenue market share of 7.35%, 3.43%, and 2.63% in 2016.

The growth of the Solar Street Lights market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of solar street lighting as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Advanced solar street lighting systems save significant energy.

The global Solar Street Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Street Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Street Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

Leadsun

Solar Street Lights USA

SEPCO

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

SOKOYO

King-sun

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standalone

Grid Connected

Segment by Application

Municipal Infrastructure

Residential

Others

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3730585-global-solar-street-lighting-market-research-report-2019

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Solar Street Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Street Lighting

1.2 Solar Street Lighting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Street Lighting Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Standalone

1.2.3 Grid Connected

1.3 Solar Street Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Street Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Municipal Infrastructure

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Solar Street Lighting Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Solar Street Lighting Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Solar Street Lighting Market Size

1.4.1 Global Solar Street Lighting Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Solar Street Lighting Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Solar Street Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Street Lighting Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solar Street Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solar Street Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Street Lighting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solar Street Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Street Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Street Lighting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Solar Street Lighting Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Solar Street Lighting Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Solar Street Lighting Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Solar Street Lighting Production

3.4.1 North America Solar Street Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Solar Street Lighting Production

3.5.1 Europe Solar Street Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Solar Street Lighting Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Solar Street Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Solar Street Lighting Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Solar Street Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Solar Street Lighting Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Street Lighting Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Solar Street Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Solar Street Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Solar Street Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Solar Street Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Street Lighting Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Solar Street Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Solar Street Lighting Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Solar Street Lighting Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Solar Street Lighting Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Solar Street Lighting Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Solar Street Lighting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Street Lighting Business

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips Solar Street Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar Street Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Philips Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Leadsun

7.2.1 Leadsun Solar Street Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar Street Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Leadsun Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Solar Street Lights USA

7.3.1 Solar Street Lights USA Solar Street Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solar Street Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Solar Street Lights USA Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SEPCO

7.4.1 SEPCO Solar Street Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solar Street Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SEPCO Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jiawei

7.5.1 Jiawei Solar Street Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solar Street Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jiawei Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Yingli Solar

7.6.1 Yingli Solar Solar Street Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solar Street Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Yingli Solar Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SOKOYO

7.7.1 SOKOYO Solar Street Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solar Street Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SOKOYO Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 King-sun

7.8.1 King-sun Solar Street Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solar Street Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 King-sun Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Others Solar Street Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solar Street Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Others Solar Street Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com