Solar Rooftop Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report studies Solar Rooftop in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

CleanMax Solar

Jaksons Engineers Limited

Thermax Limited

Hero Future Energies

KEC International Limited

RelyOn Solar Private Limited

SOLON India Private Limited

Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd

Elecomponics Technologies India Pvt Ltd

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On-Grid Type

Off- Grid Type

By Application, the market can be split into

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Solar Rooftop Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Solar Rooftop

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Solar Rooftop

1.1.1 Definition of Solar Rooftop

1.1.2 Specifications of Solar Rooftop

1.2 Classification of Solar Rooftop

1.2.1 On-Grid Type

1.2.2 Off- Grid Type

1.3 Applications of Solar Rooftop

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Solar Rooftop

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Solar Rooftop

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Rooftop

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Solar Rooftop

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Solar Rooftop

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Solar Rooftop Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Solar Rooftop Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Solar Rooftop Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Solar Rooftop Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Solar Rooftop Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Solar Rooftop Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Solar Rooftop Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Solar Rooftop Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Solar Rooftop Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Solar Rooftop Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Solar Rooftop Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

……….

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Solar Rooftop

8.1 Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Tata Power Solar Systems Limited 2016 Solar Rooftop Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Tata Power Solar Systems Limited 2016 Solar Rooftop Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 CleanMax Solar

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 CleanMax Solar 2016 Solar Rooftop Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 CleanMax Solar 2016 Solar Rooftop Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Jaksons Engineers Limited

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Jaksons Engineers Limited 2016 Solar Rooftop Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Jaksons Engineers Limited 2016 Solar Rooftop Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Thermax Limited

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Thermax Limited 2016 Solar Rooftop Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Thermax Limited 2016 Solar Rooftop Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Hero Future Energies

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Hero Future Energies 2016 Solar Rooftop Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Hero Future Energies 2016 Solar Rooftop Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 KEC International Limited

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 KEC International Limited 2016 Solar Rooftop Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 KEC International Limited 2016 Solar Rooftop Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 RelyOn Solar Private Limited

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

..…..Continued

