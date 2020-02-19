Solar PV Tracker Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Solar PV Tracker –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Solar PV Tracker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2017 to 2026. Emergence of renewable technology, government encouraging the usage of solar power and development of smart cities are the major factors supporting the market growth.

A solar tracker is a device that orients a payload toward the Sun. Payloads are generally fresnel reflectors, parabolic troughs, solar panels and mirrors or lenses. For flat–panel photovoltaic systems, trackers are used to minimize the angle of incidence between the incoming sunlight and a photovoltaic panel.

By technology, the increase in investments on renewables and rising installation of solar PV systems will drive the solar PV technology in the solar tracking system market. The demand for the solar PV technology is contributed by the growing population and increase in demand for electricity. Utility segment is the primary end–user of solar PV trackers to increase their efficiency in generating electricity.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to dominate the solar tracking system market due to the extensive investments in additional solar capacity and solar installations. The US and Canada are the major contributors in this region due to the reduction in solar power prices and increased government support that drive the market’s growth prospects.

Some of the key players in Solar PV Tracker market include Convert Italia , PV Hardware, Arctech Solar, First Solar, Soltec, Grupo Clavijo, SunPower, Solar Steel, Scorpius Trackers, Array Technologies, Sun Action Trackers, NEXTracker, NClave, STi Norland, Mahindra Susten, Ideematec, SunLink and Exosun.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample–request/3193370-solar-pv-tracker-global-market-outlook-2017–2026

Technologies Covered:

• Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

• Solar Photovoltaic PV

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3193370-solar-pv-tracker-global-market-outlook-2017–2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies

8 Company Profiling

8.1 Convert Italia

8.2 PV Hardware

8.3 Arctech Solar

8.4 First Solar

8.5 Soltec

8.6 Grupo Clavijo

8.7 SunPower

8.8 Solar Steel

8.9 Scorpius Trackers

8.10 Array Technologies

8.11 Sun Action Trackers

8.12 NEXTracker

8.13 NClave

8.14 STi Norland

8.15 Mahindra Susten

8.16 Ideematec

8.17 SunLink

8.18 Exosun

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user–USD&report_id=3193370

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1–646–845–9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)