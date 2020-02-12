SOLAR PV SYSTEMS MARKET IN ASIA 2018 INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Solar PV systems deliver usable solar power through PVs. Solar PV systems that are connected to an electrical grid for T&D are called grid-connected PV systems. Solar PV systems that are not connected to the main grid are called off-grid PV systems.
The analysts forecast the solar PV systems market in Asia to grow at a CAGR of 10.29% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the solar PV systems market in Asia for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• China
• India
• Japan
• Thailand
• Others
The report, Solar PV Systems Market in Asia 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Canadian Solar
• Hanwha Group
• JA SOLAR
• JinkoSolar
• Trina Solar
Market driver
• Need to increase access to energy
Market driver
Market challenge
• Intermittency of solar power
Market challenge
Market trend
• Growing focus on self-consumption
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Overview
• Comparison by application
• On-grid – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Off-grid – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Overview
• Comparison by end-user
• Non-residential – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Residential – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing focus on self-consumption
• Increasing deployment of microgrids
• Development of zero-energy buildings
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Canadian Solar
• Hanwha Group
• JA SOLAR
• JinkoSolar
• Trina Solar
Continued…..
