Solar PV Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2025

This report presents the worldwide Solar PV market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.
China is still the biggest market in the global Solar PV market, about 50% market share in 2015, the annual production is more than any single countries double production and the capacity is expansion in these years, almost 60% occurs in China. The future capacity and production market share will increase, or at least maintain the current share. For these regions, Asia owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.
The Solar PV industry concentration degree is relatively low, there are more than 200 manufacturers in the world and we think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise.
Since the anti-dumping duties occurred, the competitive status has already turned white-hot, with the price declining, the gross profit of the whole industry is narrowing and it will be unsteady to some extent. The raw materials price is also uncertainty, currently; the raw material has a growth trend.
The Solar PV market was valued at 44800 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 52200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar PV.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Hanwha Q CELLS
Neo Solar Power
Motech
Kyocera Solar
Gintech Energy
SolarWorld
SunPower
REC Group
Sharp
E-Ton Solar Tech
Trina Solar
Yingli
JA Solar
Canadian Solar
Jinko Solar
China Sunergy
Hareonsolar
Eging PV
TongWei Solar
Solar PV Breakdown Data by Type
Crystalline Silicon
Compound Type
Others
Solar PV Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Ground Station
Solar PV Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Solar PV Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
