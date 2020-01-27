Solar PV Market 2019 Industry Growth, Trends, and Size to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Solar PV Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 166 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

China is still the biggest market in the global Solar PV market, about 50% market share in 2015, the annual production is more than any single countries’ double production and the capacity is expansion in these years, almost 60% occurs in China. The future capacity and production market share will increase, or at least maintain the current share. For these regions, Asia owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.

The Solar PV industry concentration degree is relatively low, there are more than 200 manufacturers in the world and we think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise.

Since the anti-dumping duties occurred, the competitive status has already turned white-hot, with the price declining, the gross profit of the whole industry is narrowing and it will be unsteady to some extent. The raw material’s price is also uncertainty, currently; the raw material has a growth trend.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solar PV market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 52700 million by 2024, from US$ 44800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar PV business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solar PV market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Solar PV value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Crystalline Silicon

Compound Type

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hanwha Q CELLS, Neo Solar Power, Motech, Kyocera Solar, Gintech Energy, SolarWorld, SunPower, REC Group, Sharp

E-Ton Solar Tech, Trina Solar, Yingli, JA Solar, Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar, China Sunergy, Hareonsolar, Eging PV, TongWei Solar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Solar PV Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Solar PV Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Solar PV Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Solar PV Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Solar PV Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Solar PV market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Solar PV consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solar PV market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solar PV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solar PV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solar PV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

