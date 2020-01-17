Solar PV Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Solar PV market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solar PV market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hanwha

Sharp

First Solar

Kyocera Solar

SunPower

REC Group

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

NSP

SoloPower

Yingli

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

ReneSola

Shunfeng

Chint Group

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

Risen Energy

HT-SAAE

CSUN

Hanergy

BYD

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV

Compound Type Solar PV

Other Solar PV

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Solar PV capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Solar PV manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Solar PV Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar PV

1.2 Solar PV Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Solar PV Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Solar PV Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Crystalline Silicon Solar PV

1.2.3 Compound Type Solar PV

Other Solar PV

1.3 Global Solar PV Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar PV Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Ground Station

1.4 Global Solar PV Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Solar PV Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Solar PV (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Solar PV Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Solar PV Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Solar PV Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar PV Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Solar PV Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Solar PV Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Solar PV Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Solar PV Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar PV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Solar PV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar PV Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar PV Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Global Solar PV Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Hanwha

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Hanwha Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Sharp

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Sharp Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 First Solar

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 First Solar Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Kyocera Solar

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Kyocera Solar Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 SunPower

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Solar PV Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 SunPower Solar PV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…….

