Solar PV Installers – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Solar PV Installers Industry

This report focuses on the global Solar PV Installers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Solar PV Installers development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Enfinity

Invictus NV

Energy 21 a.s.

EDF Energies Nouvelles

Tenesol S.A.

Conergy AG

SOLON SE

Phoenix Solar AG

BIOSAR

Enel

Martifer Solar

Opde

First Solar

Sunpower

Sun Edison

SHARP

Suntech

Singyes Solar

Yingli Solar

CNPV

BP Solar

Ecostream

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ground PV Systems Installation

Roof PV Systems Installation

BIPV Systems Installation

Market segment by Application, split into

Application 1

Application 2

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Solar PV Installers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Solar PV Installers development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar PV Installers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Ground PV Systems Installation

1.4.3 Roof PV Systems Installation

1.4.4 BIPV Systems Installation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar PV Installers Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Application 1

1.5.3 Application 2

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Solar PV Installers Market Size

2.2 Solar PV Installers Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Solar PV Installers Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Solar PV Installers Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Solar PV Installers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Solar PV Installers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Solar PV Installers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Solar PV Installers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Solar PV Installers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Solar PV Installers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Solar PV Installers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Solar PV Installers Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Solar PV Installers Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Solar PV Installers Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Solar PV Installers Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Solar PV Installers Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Solar PV Installers Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Solar PV Installers Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Solar PV Installers Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Solar PV Installers Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Solar PV Installers Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Solar PV Installers Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Solar PV Installers Key Players in China

7.3 China Solar PV Installers Market Size by Type

7.4 China Solar PV Installers Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Solar PV Installers Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Solar PV Installers Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Solar PV Installers Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Solar PV Installers Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installers Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Solar PV Installers Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installers Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installers Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Solar PV Installers Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Solar PV Installers Key Players in India

10.3 India Solar PV Installers Market Size by Type

10.4 India Solar PV Installers Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Solar PV Installers Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Solar PV Installers Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Solar PV Installers Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Solar PV Installers Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Enfinity

12.1.1 Enfinity Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.1.4 Enfinity Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Enfinity Recent Development

12.2 Invictus NV

12.2.1 Invictus NV Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.2.4 Invictus NV Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Invictus NV Recent Development

12.3 Energy 21 a.s.

12.3.1 Energy 21 a.s. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.3.4 Energy 21 a.s. Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Energy 21 a.s. Recent Development

12.4 EDF Energies Nouvelles

12.4.1 EDF Energies Nouvelles Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.4.4 EDF Energies Nouvelles Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 EDF Energies Nouvelles Recent Development

12.5 Tenesol S.A.

12.5.1 Tenesol S.A. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.5.4 Tenesol S.A. Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tenesol S.A. Recent Development

12.6 Conergy AG

12.6.1 Conergy AG Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.6.4 Conergy AG Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Conergy AG Recent Development

12.7 SOLON SE

12.7.1 SOLON SE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.7.4 SOLON SE Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SOLON SE Recent Development

12.8 Phoenix Solar AG

12.8.1 Phoenix Solar AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.8.4 Phoenix Solar AG Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Phoenix Solar AG Recent Development

12.9 BIOSAR

12.9.1 BIOSAR Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.9.4 BIOSAR Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 BIOSAR Recent Development

12.10 Enel

12.10.1 Enel Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Solar PV Installers Introduction

12.10.4 Enel Revenue in Solar PV Installers Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Enel Recent Development

12.11 Martifer Solar

12.12 Opde

12.13 First Solar

12.14 Sunpower

12.15 Sun Edison

12.16 SHARP

12.17 Suntech

12.18 Singyes Solar

12.19 Yingli Solar

12.20 CNPV

12.21 BP Solar

12.22 Ecostream

Continued….

