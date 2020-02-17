Solar Pumps Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Solar Pumps Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

A solar pump runs on electricity generated by a solar PV array. The overall pump set is attached to the water source; the solar panel converts the solar energy into electricity, thereby operating the motor to pump water. These pumps eliminate the use of conventional fuel sources such as diesel.

During 2017, APAC dominated the global solar pumps market with a market share of nearly 40% in terms of revenue. The demand for solar pumps is mainly driven by the initiatives taken up by countries like India and China to promote sustainable development. These countries have taken measures to increase their solar photovoltaic installations. The rising number of photovoltaic installations in China is expected to propel this market’s growth in APAC.

The global Solar Pumps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bright Solar

Lorentz

Shakti Pumps

SunEdison

Tata Power Solar

Conergy

CRI Group

USL

Dankoff Solar

Flowserve

Greenmax Technology

Grundfos

Jain Irrigation Systems

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3789358-global-solar-pumps-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Submersible Pumps

Surface Pumps

Direct Current (DC) Pumps

Alternate Current (AC) Pumps

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agricultural

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3789358-global-solar-pumps-market-research-report-2019

Table Of Contents:

1 Solar Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Pumps

1.2 Solar Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Pumps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Submersible Pumps

1.2.3 Surface Pumps

1.2.4 Direct Current (DC) Pumps

1.2.5 Alternate Current (AC) Pumps

1.3 Solar Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Pumps Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Agricultural

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Solar Pumps Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solar Pumps Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Solar Pumps Market Size

1.5.1 Global Solar Pumps Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Solar Pumps Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Solar Pumps Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Pumps Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solar Pumps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solar Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solar Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Pumps Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Pumps Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Pumps Business

7.1 Bright Solar

7.1.1 Bright Solar Solar Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bright Solar Solar Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lorentz

7.2.1 Lorentz Solar Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lorentz Solar Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Shakti Pumps

7.3.1 Shakti Pumps Solar Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solar Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Shakti Pumps Solar Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SunEdison

7.4.1 SunEdison Solar Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solar Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SunEdison Solar Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Tata Power Solar

7.5.1 Tata Power Solar Solar Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solar Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Tata Power Solar Solar Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)