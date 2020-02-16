Solar Pump Inverter Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Solar Pump Inverter Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Solar pumping inverter converts DC current from the solar array into AC current to drive the pump. With the function of MPPT (maximum power point tracking), it regulates the output frequency according to irradiation in real time to achieve the maximum power.

Solar Inverters Features:

Adopting the proposed dynamic VI maximum power point tracking (MPPT) control method; Fast response and stable operation; Better than the conventional methods which may lead to the problems including poor tracking performances, unstable or even cause water hammer damaging when the irradiation on the array changes rapidly.

2. The solar pumping inverters system is dispensed with energy storing devices, and stores water instead of electricity. It improves the reliability of the device, at the same time, it lowers the construction and maintenance costs of the system dramatically.

3. Digital control; automatic operation and data acquisition/storage of 8 years, etc; 98% of conversion efficiency, and complete protection.

4. In-line blocks; user friendly; convenient for operating; perfect cooling and shielding.

Scope of the Report:

The EMEA average price of Solar Pump Inverter is in the decreasing trend, from 140 USD/KW in 2013 to 129 USD/KW in 2017. With the situation of EMEA economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Solar Pump Inverter includes Single Purpose and Multipurpose solar pump inverter. The proportion of Single Purpose in 2017 is about 95%.

Europe region is the largest consumption of Solar Pump Inverter, with a consumption market share nearly 73% in 2017. Africa is the second largest consumption of Solar Pump Inverter, enjoying consumption market share nearly 16% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Solar Pump Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Solar Pump Inverter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Hitachi

Voltronic Power

Schneider Electric

GRUNDFOS

B&B Power

Sollatek

Solar Tech

Gozuk

MNE

Voltacon

Hober

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Purpose

Multipurpose

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Home Use

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solar Pump Inverter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single Purpose

1.2.2 Multipurpose

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Use

1.3.2 Home Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Solar Pump Inverter Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ABB Solar Pump Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Hitachi

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Solar Pump Inverter Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hitachi Solar Pump Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Voltronic Power

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Solar Pump Inverter Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Voltronic Power Solar Pump Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Schneider Electric

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Solar Pump Inverter Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Schneider Electric Solar Pump Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 GRUNDFOS

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Solar Pump Inverter Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 GRUNDFOS Solar Pump Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 B&B Power

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Solar Pump Inverter Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 B&B Power Solar Pump Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Sollatek

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Solar Pump Inverter Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Sollatek Solar Pump Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

