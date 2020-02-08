Solar-powered UAV Market 2019 with top countries data : Sale, Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Solar-powered UAV Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
Overview of Solar-powered UAV Market :
- Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are autonomous aircraft, which are remotely controlled from the ground or through onboard computers. Solar-powered UAV platforms use photovoltaic panels to absorb energy from the sun and convert it into electrical energy to thrust the engines.
The research covers the current market size of the Solar-powered UAV market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Boeing, DJI, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Airbus, AeroVironment, Barnard Microsystems, Silent Falcon UAS, Sunlight Photonics
Scope Of The Report :
This report focuses on the Solar-powered UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Solar powered UAVs are primarily adopted by militaries, defense agencies, paramilitary forces, and other national security agencies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions as they can perform activities beyond the scope of human ability. The increasing investments from government agencies in R&D activities will positively impact the growth of the solar-powered UAV market in the defense segment.
Governments in the Americas are investing in several solar-powered UAV development projects to cater to the need for round-the-clock vigilant surveillance to detect incoming threats. The US army is focusing extensively towards the development and procurement of new-age solar-powered UAVs to fight insurgencies and to provide ISR assistance. In terms of geography, the Americas will be the major contributor to the solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle market throughout the next few years.
The worldwide market for Solar-powered UAV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018
Major classifications are as follows:
Major applications are as follows:
Target Audience of Solar-powered UAV Market:
- Manufacturer / Potential Investors
- Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
- Association and government bodies.
Global Solar-powered UAV Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
- North America : United States, Canada and Mexico
- Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux
- Asia Pacific : China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia
- Latin America : Brazil, Argentina and Colombia
- Middle East and Africa : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa
