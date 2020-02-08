Solar-powered UAV Market 2019 with top countries data : Sale, Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Solar-powered UAV Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Solar-powered UAV Market 2019 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Solar-powered UAV Market. At first, the report provides the current Solar-powered UAV business situation along with a valid assessment of the Solar-powered UAV business. Solar-powered UAV report is partitioned based on driving Solar-powered UAV players, application and regions. The progressing Solar-powered UAV economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Overview of Solar-powered UAV Market :

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are autonomous aircraft, which are remotely controlled from the ground or through onboard computers. Solar-powered UAV platforms use photovoltaic panels to absorb energy from the sun and convert it into electrical energy to thrust the engines.

The research covers the current market size of the Solar-powered UAV market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Boeing, DJI, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Airbus, AeroVironment, Barnard Microsystems, Silent Falcon UAS, Sunlight Photonics

Get PDF Sample of Report with Your Corporate E-mail @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/13149355

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Solar-powered UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Solar powered UAVs are primarily adopted by militaries, defense agencies, paramilitary forces, and other national security agencies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions as they can perform activities beyond the scope of human ability. The increasing investments from government agencies in R&D activities will positively impact the growth of the solar-powered UAV market in the defense segment.

Governments in the Americas are investing in several solar-powered UAV development projects to cater to the need for round-the-clock vigilant surveillance to detect incoming threats. The US army is focusing extensively towards the development and procurement of new-age solar-powered UAVs to fight insurgencies and to provide ISR assistance. In terms of geography, the Americas will be the major contributor to the solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle market throughout the next few years.

The worldwide market for Solar-powered UAV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018

Major classifications are as follows:

Fixed-wing UAV

Multiple-rotor UAV

Other Major applications are as follows:

Commercial

Defense and Military