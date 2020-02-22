Solar Panel Recycling Market 2019 | Industry Shares, Latest Trends, Strategies and Forecast 2023

Solar Panel Recycling Market research reports highlights the current market status and industry trends. For market sizing, all the types of solar panel recycling such as silicon solar panels, monocrystalline solar panels, polycrystalline solar panels, and thin-film solar panels are profiled. A revenue analysis of different processes encompasses thermal, mechanical, and laser. The solar panel recycling market is also studied on the basis of shelf life for an in-depth study, which includes normal loss and early loss. The geographical study of the solar panel recycling market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Industry Highlights

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s new analysis, the global solar panel recycling market is projected to strike a CAGR of 33% over the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The market valuation is estimated to grow from USD 90.23 Mn in 2017 to USD 300 Mn by 2023-end. The initiatives undertaken by the governments for the reduction in carbon emissions and the adoption of renewable energy have catapulted the renewable energy industry on an upward trajectory. This, in turn, has catalyzed the growth in the recycling of solar panels across the world.

The swift rate of solar PV installation and rising count of solar power projects have led to a phenomenal volume of decommissioned PV panels. It is forecasted to influence the expansion of the solar panel recycling market positively in the upcoming years. Additionally, the developments and innovations in the solar Advance Technology pose immense potential for revolutionizing the market growth through the assessment period. The growth of the solar energy industry is likely to reflect on the expansion of the solar panel recycling market. The rising awareness about the environmental effects of solar power is likely to propel the growth of the global market over the next couple of years. However, the expensive energy storage remains an impediment to the market growth.

Prominent Players

Yingli Energy Co

Reclaim PV Recycling

Zorlu Holding

Silcontel

First Solar

Canadian Solar Inc

Reiling GmbH & Co

ECS Refining LLC

Rinovasol Group, and

Silrec Corporation.

Segmental Analysis

The global solar panel recycling market is segmented on the basis of type, process, and shelf life.

By Type

Silicon Solar Panels

Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Polycrystalline Solar Panels

Thin-Film Solar Panels

By Process

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

By Shelf Life

Normal loss

Early loss

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook:

The global solar panel recycling market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.

Europe is the largest regional market for solar panel recycling and is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region towards the end of the assessment period. The swift inclination towards the adoption of renewable energy backed by the governments is prognosticated to expedite the growth of the solar panel recycling market in the region.

North America is a promising market and is projected to remain lucrative during the forecast period. The stringent recycling regulations enforced are expected to expedite the proliferation of the solar panel recycling market in the region. Meanwhile, the fast-developing economies of Asia Pacific resonate strong opportunities for growth. The region is forecasted to exhibit significant growth over the next couple of years. Rising count of solar power projects is a major factor responsible for the growth of the solar panel recycling market in Asia Pacific region.

