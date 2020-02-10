Solar Panel Market in the APAC Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.5% and Forecast to 2021

A solar panel (also called a PV module) is a collection of solar cells engraved from silicon wafers that generates electricity by capturing the sunlight. Solar panel systems include solar PV inverters, which connect numerous solar panels to a power grid to ensure improved efficiency and increased reliability in the grid. There are two types of solar cells: crystalline silicon and thin-film. Thin-film cells can be deposited as thin layers that measure less than 1 micron. These cells are less expensive compared to silicon and help manufacturers build solar panels of different sizes and shapes depending on the requirement.

The analysts forecast the Solar Panel market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Solar Panel market in the APAC region for the period 2015-2019. The Solar Panel market in the APAC region is segmented on the basis of the following: end-user and type.

The report, the Solar Panel Market in the APAC Region 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the Solar Panel market in the APAC region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• Jinko Solar

• Sharp

• Suntech Power Holdings

• Trina Solar

• Yingli Green Energy

Other Prominent Vendors

• Bosch Solar Energy

• Hanwha SolarOne

• HHV Solar

• JA Solar Holdings

• LDK Solar

• Panasonic

Key Market Driver

• Increased Solar Energy Consumption

Key Market Driver

• Increased Solar Energy Consumption

Key Market Challenge

• Low Conversion Efficiency

Key Market Challenge

• Low Conversion Efficiency

Key Market Trend

• Ambitious Solar PV Targets

Key Market Trend

• Ambitious Solar PV Targets

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Type

07.1 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Type 2014

07.1.1 Comparison of Crystalline and Thin-film Panels

07.2 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Type 2014

07.3 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Type 2019

07.4 Crystalline Panel Market in APAC

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.5 Thin-film Panel Market in APAC

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Market Segmentation by End-users

08.1 Solar Panel Market in APAC by End-users 2014

08.2 Solar Panel Market in APAC Segmentation by End-user 2019

08.3 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Power Utilities Sector

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Commercial Sector

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.5 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Residential Sector

08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

09. Key Leading Countries

09.1 China

09.2 Japan

09.2.1 Other Key Leading Countries Apart From China and Japan in the APAC region

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Key News

17.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Jinko Solar

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Overview

18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.1.6 Business Strategy

18.1.7 Recent Developments

18.1.8 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Sharp

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Overview

18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.2.6 Business Strategy

18.2.7 Recent Developments

18.2.8 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Suntech Power

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Overview

18.3.3 Product Segmentation

18.3.4 Business Strategy

18.3.5 Recent Developments

18.3.6 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued