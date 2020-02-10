Solar Panel Market in the APAC Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.5% and Forecast to 2021

A solar panel (also called a PV module) is a collection of solar cells engraved from silicon wafers that generates electricity by capturing the sunlight. Solar panel systems include solar PV inverters, which connect numerous solar panels to a power grid to ensure improved efficiency and increased reliability in the grid. There are two types of solar cells: crystalline silicon and thin-film. Thin-film cells can be deposited as thin layers that measure less than 1 micron. These cells are less expensive compared to silicon and help manufacturers build solar panels of different sizes and shapes depending on the requirement.
The analysts forecast the Solar Panel market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Solar Panel market in the APAC region for the period 2015-2019. The Solar Panel market in the APAC region is segmented on the basis of the following: end-user and type.
The report, the Solar Panel Market in the APAC Region 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the Solar Panel market in the APAC region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Jinko Solar
• Sharp
• Suntech Power Holdings
• Trina Solar
• Yingli Green Energy
Other Prominent Vendors
• Bosch Solar Energy
• Hanwha SolarOne
• HHV Solar
• JA Solar Holdings
• LDK Solar
• Panasonic
Key Market Driver
• Increased Solar Energy Consumption
Key Market Challenge
• Low Conversion Efficiency
Key Market Trend
• Ambitious Solar PV Targets
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Type
07.1 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Type 2014
07.1.1 Comparison of Crystalline and Thin-film Panels
07.2 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Type 2014
07.3 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Type 2019
07.4 Crystalline Panel Market in APAC
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Thin-film Panel Market in APAC
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by End-users
08.1 Solar Panel Market in APAC by End-users 2014
08.2 Solar Panel Market in APAC Segmentation by End-user 2019
08.3 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Power Utilities Sector
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Commercial Sector
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 Solar Panel Market in APAC by Residential Sector
08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Key Leading Countries
09.1 China
09.2 Japan
09.2.1 Other Key Leading Countries Apart From China and Japan in the APAC region
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.1.1 Key News
17.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.2 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Jinko Solar
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.1.6 Business Strategy
18.1.7 Recent Developments
18.1.8 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Sharp
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.2.6 Business Strategy
18.2.7 Recent Developments
18.2.8 SWOT Analysis
18.3 Suntech Power
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Overview
18.3.3 Product Segmentation
18.3.4 Business Strategy
18.3.5 Recent Developments
18.3.6 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
