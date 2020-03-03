SOLAR PANEL MARKET – APAC INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Solar Panel Market APAC Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The APAC solar panel market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during 2018-2023. A variety of factors such as environmental concern, lack of oil and gas resources, and demand for energy due to rise in population are driving the APAC solar panel market. Increased carbon emission due to the fossil fuel and need of unlimited clean energy are reasons behind the growth of APAC solar panel market. Government, as well as other big players, are investing in the market and government incentives is another motivating factor in this region. Competition with well-established oil and gas market and lack of proper energy storage and energy transportation facility is a major restraint of market which hindered the growth of the APAC solar panel market. China is the leading market in the APAC region. In 2016, the cumulative photovoltaic capacity of China was increased by 34 gigawatts (GW) and reached at 77 GW. The region has as many diversified solar policy environments as its number of countries.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672049-global-solar-water-pump-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

APAC solar panel market can be segregated geographically into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and Rest of APAC. According to OMR analysis for Solar Panel 2016-2022, China and India are projected to contribute highest in APAC Solar panel markets in 2022 followed by Japan, South Korea, Thailand which dominated the regional solar sector in 2015. Among the other emerging markets in the APAC region, South Korea is a major center for the development of solar technologies and the manufacture of modules, although the country is not a major consumer of solar modules due to its small geographic size.

The report includes a detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, solar panel market analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The key players in the APAC solar panel market include Canadian Solar, China Sunergy, DelSolar, Evergreen Solar, First Solar, Hanwha SolarOne, JA Solar, Jinko Solar, Juwi Holding AG, and others. In 2017, Yingli agreed to supplies all solar panels for a 38.4 MW PV poverty alleviation project in China.

APAC solar panel market is segmented on the basis of type, end users and regional outlook. On the basis of type, the solar panel market is segmented into monocrystalline PV module, polycrystalline PV module, and thin-film PV module. In solar panel type polycrystalline solar panel is the predicted to be the fastest growing segment of the APAC solar panel market by type. This growth is majorly attributed to the high efficiency of polycrystalline solar panels. On the basis of the end user, the solar panel market is segmented into the household, industrial, corporate and other.

Research methodology

The market study of APAC Solar Panel market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

• Supplier Websites

The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

1. APAC solar panel market research and analysis, by type

o Monocrystalline PV module

o Polycrystalline PV module

o Thin-film PV module

2. APAC solar panel market research and analysis, by the end user

o Household sector

o Corporate sector

o Industrial sector

o Other

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of APAC solar panel market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the APAC solar panel market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the APAC solar panel market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.Companies Mentioned

1. CANADIAN SOLAR

2. CHINA SUNERGY

3. DELSOLAR

4. EVERGREEN SOLAR

5. FIRST SOLAR

6. HANWHA SOLARONE

7. JA SOLAR

8. JINKO SOLAR

9. JUWI HOLDING AG

10. KYOCERA CORP.

11. MOTECH INDUSTRIES, INC.

12. NEO SOLAR POWER ENERGY CORP.

13. RENESOLA

14. RISEN ENERGY CO.

15. SHUNFENG INTERNATIONAL CLEAN ENERGY LTD.

16. SHARP SOLAR

17. SOLARWORLD AG

18. SOLOPOWER

19. SUNEDISON

20. SUNPOWER CORP.

21. SUNTECH POWER

22. TATA POWER SOLAR SYSTEMS LTD.

23. TRINA SOLAR

24. YINGLI GREEN ENERGY

25. ZHONGLI TALESUN SOLAR CO.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3672049-global-solar-water-pump-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY TYPE

1.2.2. BY END USER

1.2.3. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.4. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.5. EXCEPTIONS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.3. CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.4. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.4.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.4.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.4.3. CONCLUSION

2.5. REGULATION

2.5.1. CHINA

2.5.2. INDIA

2.5.3. JAPAN

2.5.4. SOUTH KOREA

2.5.5. THAILAND

2.5.6. TAIWAN

2.5.7. ROAPAC

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERN

3.1.2. LACK OF OIL AND GAS RESOURCES

3.1.3. GOVERNMENT AS WELL AS OTHER BIG PLAYERS ARE INVESTING IN THE MARKET

3.1.4. DEMAND FOR ENERGY DUE TO RISE IN POPULATION

3.1.5. GOVERNMENT INCENTIVES

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. COMPETITION WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED OIL AND GAS MARKET

3.2.2. TO FULFIL THE INCREASING ENERGY DEMAND

3.2.3. LACK OF PROPER ENERGY STORAGE AND ENERGY TRANSPORTATION FACILITY

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. EMERGING MARKET SUCH AS INDIA AND CHINA

3.3.2. NO ENTRY BARRIER FOR NEW ENTRANTS

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. BY TYPES

4.1.1. MONOCRYSTALLINE SILICON SOLAR PV MARKET

4.1.2. POLYCRYSTALLINE SILICON SOLAR PV MARKET

4.1.3. THIN-FILM SOLAR PV MARKET

4.1.3.1. AMORPHOUS SILICON (A-SI)

4.1.3.2. CADMIUM TELLURIDE (CDTE)

4.1.3.3. COPPER INDIUM GALLIUM SELENIDE (CIS/CIGS)

4.1.4. OTHER MARKET

4.2. BY END USER

4.2.1. HOUSEHOLD SECTOR

4.2.2. INDUSTRIAL SECTOR

4.2.3. CORPORATE SECTOR

4.2.4. OTHER

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. ASIA PACIFIC

6.1.1. INDIA

6.1.2. CHINA

6.1.3. JAPAN

6.1.4. SOUTH KOREAN

6.1.5. THAILAND

6.1.6. TAIWAN

6.1.7. ROAPAC

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym