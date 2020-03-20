Solar Outdoor LED Lights Market Poised for Heightened Growth in Healthcare Sector Along with Eminent Players by 2024

A latest market study, titled “Global Solar Outdoor LED Lights Market Report 2017 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Solar Outdoor LED Lights Market Overview

Solar Outdoor LED lights refer to the type of lights which are powered by photovoltaic panels. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which provide sufficient power to outdoor LED lights. It is rapidly increasing its popularity, as more and more homeowners seek cost effective and environmental friendly ways to illuminate their outdoor living spaces and gardens. Solar LED lights are durable and reliable surviving extremes of temperature, weather and UV rays.

Market Size and Forecast

The global solar outdoor LED lights market is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The growth of the outdoor LED lighting market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems across the globe and development of infrastructure such as smart cities that led to the implementation of solar outdoor LED lighting systems.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue in solar outdoor LED lighting globally. Led by China and India, the market in this region is expected to showcase significant growth owing to favorable government policies in order to utilize renewable power sources and rising environmental concerns.

North America solar outdoor LED lights market is expected to show a tremendous growth over the forecast period owing to early adoption of solar LED lighting across the region. It has been notified that top manufacturers such as Osram and GE have started to emphasize more on their solar outdoor LED lighting products. Europe stood at third position in this market. U.K and Germany are the leading revenue contributors in solar outdoor LED lights market in Europe. The Africa and Middle East countries furnish maximum potential for expansion in this market. Solar outdoor LED market in these regions is particularly driven by initiatives such as awareness campaigns, subsidies and many programs aimed to boost the adoption for solar LED outdoor lighting.

Major Key players of Global Market: The major key players for solar outdoor LED lights market are as follows

Philips

Hubbell outdoor

Blooma aurora

Ligman

Okawa Screw manufacturing

Gamasonic

Carmanah

Cree lightning

Solas Ray

UM Green

Scope and Context

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the solar outdoor LED lights market in the following segments:

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Power

Less than 50W

Between 50W and 150W

More than 150W

By Region

