SOLAR MOBILE CHARGER MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

Global Solar Mobile Charger Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Solar Mobile Charger Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Solar Mobile Charger Market can charge lead acid or Ni-Cd battery banks up to 48 V. Such type of solar charger setups generally uses an intelligent charge controller. A series of solar cells are installed in a stationary location and can be connected to a battery bank to store energy for off-peak usage. They can also be used in addition to mains-supply chargers for energy saving during the daytime. The solar battery chargers are perfect for rural settings without electricity. Solar power is an effective solution to those who vandalize electrical power lines. The solar cells panel on the solar charger does not require much maintenance once they are brought up to its extreme efficiency. Apart from that, the solar cells panel is very reliable as it can last longer than other source of energy. The solar charger is very environmental friendly which enables in reducing global warming and greenhouse effect and also does emit zero pollution. It also aids in reduces cost such as electric bills as the solar charger source of energy is free. The solar charger also operates quietly and this does not contribute to noise pollution.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3186869-global-solar-mobile-charger-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

The rising electric vehicle market is expected to boost the solar mobile charger market in the forecast time. An electrical vehicle is a battery powered vehicle. The vehicle gets energy from battery at the place of any fossil fuel. As per International Energy Agency, about 750 thousand electric vehicles were sold in 2016 globally. The countries such as Norway has the 29% market share of Electric vehicle. Netherland and Sweden have the 6.4% and 3.4% respectively market share of e-vehicle in 2016. China is the largest market of electric vehicle in 2016 with about 40% of the global market share. It is expected that the electric vehicle market will grow with very fast pace. The number of electric vehicle sale can be between 9 million to 20 million in 2020 and 40-70 million in 2025. The increasing number of electric vehicle will increase the need of electric vehicle charger in the near future.

The companies present actively in the global solar mobile charger market are Anker Technology Co. Limited, Canadian Solar Inc., Cobra Electronics Corporation, Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. and so on.

Research Methodology:

The market study of solar mobile charger market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The OMR team collects facts and data related to the market from different geographies to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. The numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analysts to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts to get first-hand information. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports.

Secondary Sources Include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for individual consumers and transportation for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, and intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

• Global solar mobile charger market by panel type

• Global solar mobile charger market by applications

• Global solar mobile charger market by charger type

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Solar Mobile Charger Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Solar Mobile Charger Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Solar Mobile Charger Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3186869-global-solar-mobile-charger-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1. CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANTS

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. PENETRATION OF ELECTRONIC DEVICES

3.1.2. LOW CONTRIBUTION TO POLLUTION

3.1.3. SAVES MONEY ON ELECTRICITY BILLS

3.1.4. INCREASING SHIFT TOWARDS SOLAR CHARGERS

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. INITIAL INVESTMENT COST IS HIGH

3.2.2. LACK OF FUNDS AND INITIATIVES IN UNDER-DEVELOPED REGION

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. GROWING ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET

3.3.2. GOVERNMENT POLICIES FOR HARNESSING SOLAR ENERGY

3.3.3. NEW DEVELOPMENT OF BATTERY CHARGERS BASED ON SOLAR ENERGY

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL SOLAR MOBILE CHARGER MARKET BY PANEL TYPE

4.1.1. MONO-CRYSTALLINE SOLAR CHARGERS

4.1.2. POLY-CRYSTALLINE SOLAR CHARGERS

4.1.3. AMORPHOUS SOLAR CHARGERS

4.1.4. HYBRID SOLAR CHARGERS

4.2. GLOBAL SOLAR MOBILE CHARGER MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

4.2.1. INDIVIDUAL CONSUMERS

4.2.2. TRANSPORTATION

4.2.3. MILITARY

4.3. GLOBAL SOLAR MOBILE CHARGER BY CHARGER TYPE

4.3.1. SOLAR TRICKLE CHARGER

4.3.2. CLAMSHELL SOLAR CHARGER

4.3.3. FOLDING SOLAR CHARGER

4.3.4. BACKPACK SOLAR CHARGER

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. GLOBAL

6.2.1. U.K

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. ITALY

6.2.4. SPAIN

6.2.5. FRANCE

6.2.6. ROE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. ROAPAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ALLPOWERS

7.2. ANKER TECHNOLOGY CO. LIMITED

7.3. CANADIAN SOLAR INC.

7.4. COBRA ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

7.5. ECOFLOW TECH

7.6. EMPO-NI

7.7. FIRST SOLAR, INC.

7.8. GOAL ZERO LLC

7.9. JA SOLAR HOLDINGS

7.10. JINKO SOLAR

7.11. LEPOWER ELECTRONIC CO., LTD

7.12. PHILIPS ELECTRONICS LTD

7.13. POWERADD

7.14. POWERBYPROXI

7.15. POWERTRAVELLER INTERNATIONAL LTD

7.16. RAVPOWER INC.

7.17. SHARP SOLAR

7.18. SHENZHEN ECSSON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

7.19. SHENZHEN LETSOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

7.20. SHENZHEN PORTABLE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

7.21. SOLAR FRONTIER KABUSHIKI KAISHA

7.22. SOLARTAB LTD.

7.23. SOLARWORLD AG

7.24. SOLIO INC.

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym