Solar Micro Inverters Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

This report studies the Solar Micro Inverters market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Solar microinverters are small devices installed on solar panels that convert the DC output of a photovoltaic (PV) panel into AC. These inverters use maximum power point tracking (MPPT) to get maximum power from the PV array.

The residential segment accounted for the major share of the solar power inverter market during 2017. The dominance of this segment is due to the increased demand and sales volume. Our analysts predicted that this segment will continue to lead the market and account for the largest share by 2025.

Our analysts have predicted that in terms of geographic regions, the solar power inverter market will witness considerable growth in the Americas during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market share due to the growing demand for power and the rising installation of solar energy systems.

Solar Micro Inverters market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications. Solar Micro Inverters market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

SMA Solar Technology

SolarEdge Technologies

Chilicon Power

Enphase Energy

Renesola

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type:

Segment by Type:

Grid-Connected Solar Micro Inverter

Grid-Off Solar Micro Inverter

Segment by Application:

Residential

Non-residential

