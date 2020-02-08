SOLAR GOLD PEARLESCENT PIGMENTS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Industry

This report researches the worldwide Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Pearlescent pigments are pigments with particular layered structures which make the light reflect at different levels. Under the right circumstances, the reflected waves can interfere with each other, causing amplification or cancellation. Depending on the structure of the layers in each case, this creates the brilliant interference color which gives the pigments their unique character.

Solar gold pearlescent pigments are one of the gold series pearlescent pigments. At present, the global headed by Germany Merck, the quality of its products is the best. The vast majority of global companies are based on Merck’s products as the goal for generic production. But due to the difference of the technology and equipment, these companies’ products with Merck still have a certain gap. In this report, due to the industry does not have a uniform standard of solar gold, so that we count each company’s products are targeted to the Merck product of Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325.

Solar gold pearlescent pigment is one of the gold series pearlescent pigments. They can be divided into industrial grade, cosmetics grade and weathering resistance grade three types, and the industry grade products are occupying the biggest market share for 58.81% in 2015. Solar gold pearlescent pigments can be used for coatings industry, automotive industry, plastic industry, leather industry, printing ink industry, ceramic industry, cosmetics industry and other fields. In 2014 the coatings industry and cosmetics industry are the main applications, the market share of them are 22.45% and 22.51%. With the development of the economy, the consumption of solar gold pearlescent pigments will increase in the future.

Merck’s Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325 are the benchmarking for this industry. At present, there are lots of companies are manufacturing solar gold pearlescent pigments in the word. But they are main concentrate in China, Korea, USA & Canada. In China and Korea, the manufactures are trying to imitate the Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325. But both of them have not manufactured the products which can compare the Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325 not only for color but products quality stable as technology and equipment. For Merck they are chose the high quality raw materials and with completely automatic manufacture process, to produce high quality products. Although their products are higher than their competitors, their products are sells well in market. But this manufacturers’ products quality have close to the Merck’s Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325, with the technology development these companies’ products will catch Merck’s quality one day in the future.

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Merck

BASF

CQV

Altana

Kuncai

Oxen Chem

Ruicheng

Forwarder

Volor

Coloray

Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Grade

Cosmetics Grade

Weathering Resistance Grade

Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

Coatings Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic Industry

Leather Industry

Printing Ink Industry

Ceramic Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Cosmetics Grade

1.4.4 Weathering Resistance Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Coatings Industry

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Plastic Industry

1.5.5 Leather Industry

1.5.6 Printing Ink Industry

1.5.7 Ceramic Industry

1.5.8 Cosmetics Industry

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production

2.1.1 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production

4.2.2 United States Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production

4.3.2 Europe Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production

4.4.2 China Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Production

4.5.2 Japan Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Continued…..

