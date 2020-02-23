Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Rooftop
Ground Mounted
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Utility
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Trina
Canadian Solar
First Solar
SunPower
Enviromena
ALSA
Akuo Energy
Sterling and Wilson
Enerparc
Hanwha Q Cells
Conergy
TBEA
Bechtel
Yingli Green Energy
Juwi
Belectric
Eiffage
Topsun
Swinerton
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rooftop
2.2.2 Ground Mounted
2.3 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential
2.4.2 Commercial
2.4.3 Industrial
2.4.4 Utility
2.5 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) by Players
3.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Trina
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered
11.1.3 Trina Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Trina News
11.2 Canadian Solar
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered
11.2.3 Canadian Solar Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Canadian Solar News
11.3 First Solar
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered
11.3.3 First Solar Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 First Solar News
11.4 SunPower
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered
11.4.3 SunPower Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SunPower News
11.5 Enviromena
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered
11.5.3 Enviromena Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Enviromena News
11.6 ALSA
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered
11.6.3 ALSA Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 ALSA News
11.7 Akuo Energy
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered
11.7.3 Akuo Energy Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Akuo Energy News
……Continued
