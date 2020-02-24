SOLAR ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION (EPC) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC)market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Rooftop

Ground Mounted

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Trina

Canadian Solar

First Solar

SunPower

Enviromena

ALSA

Akuo Energy

Sterling and Wilson

Enerparc

Hanwha Q Cells

Conergy

TBEA

Bechtel

Yingli Green Energy

Juwi

Belectric

Eiffage

Topsun

Swinerton

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rooftop

2.2.2 Ground Mounted

2.3 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Utility

2.5 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) by Players

3.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Trina

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered

11.1.3 Trina Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Trina News

11.2 Canadian Solar

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered

11.2.3 Canadian Solar Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Canadian Solar News

11.3 First Solar

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered

11.3.3 First Solar Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 First Solar News

11.4 SunPower

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered

11.4.3 SunPower Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SunPower News

11.5 Enviromena

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered

11.5.3 Enviromena Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Enviromena News

11.6 ALSA

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered

11.6.3 ALSA Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ALSA News

11.7 Akuo Energy

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Product Offered

11.7.3 Akuo Energy Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Akuo Energy News

……Continued

