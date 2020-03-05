Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities 2018 – 2028

Solar encapsulation materials are used to offer adhesions between the top surfaces and rear surfaces of solar cells or solar photovolataics. Solar encapsulation materials are stable at elevated temperatures and high UV exposures, owing to their high thermal resistivity and great durability. Solar encapsulates are manufactured from various materials such as ethylene vinyl acetate, polyvinyl butyral, polydimethylsiloxane, ionomer, thermoplastic polyurethane, and polyolefin. Generally, solar encapsulation materials are available in the form of sheets. Solar encapsulation material sheets are sandwiched in between the top and rear surface, and then they are polymerized by heating them up to 150 to 160O C till the solar encapsulation material forms a bond with the PV module. Ethylene vinyl acetate is the most commonly used solar encapsulations material.

Solar Encapsulation Materials Market: Dynamics

Over the years, the world has experienced momentous population growth and rising urbanization. Increased population combined with surging urbanization is constantly boosting the demand for energy generation and storage. The urgency to boost energy generation in order to meet current and future energy demands has led to the exploration of numerous renewable energy resources. Increased exploration of renewable energy resources has boosted the adoption of solar energy.

The growing demand for solar energy and solar photovoltaic modules will drive the growth of the solar encapsulation materials market. The demand for roof top photovoltaic solar panels has increased, owing to market-supporting solar energy programs, coupled with an increase in the demand for alternative green renewable sources of energy. This will positively impact the growth of the solar encapsulation materials market. Excellent physical and chemical properties such as high durability and thermal resistivity will elevate the demand for solar encapsulation materials. Increasing government initiatives combined with market-supporting programs have boosted the demand for solar energy as an effective and alternate solution to reduce carbon footprint.

Along with this, the demand for PV installations in residential and commercial buildings has gained a lot of attraction, which is anticipated to create potential growth opportunities for the solar encapsulation materials market. Increasing R&D activities for enhancing the efficacy and durability of solar cells will positively impact the growth of the solar encapsulation materials market. The important challenge in the solar encapsulation materials market is to maintain uniformity and necessary cross-linking or curing levels to safeguard strong adhesion and stable laminates.

Solar Encapsulation Materials Market: Segmentation

The global solar encapsulation materials market can be segmented on the basis of material type, semiconductor technology, and end use:

By Material Type:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Non-EVA

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

Ionomer

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Polyolefin

By Semiconductor Technology:

Crystalline

Single Crystalline

Poly Crystalline

Thin Film Amorphous

Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

By End Use:

Electronics

Construction

Automotive

Solar Encapsulation Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Emerging economies such as India and China have increased the production of solar technology devices due to increasing governmental initiatives and rising demand for alternative energy solutions. The growing construction industry coupled with the increasing adoption of solar photovoltaics is estimated to make Asia Pacific a promising market for solar encapsulation materials. Increasing regulations regarding conventional energy sources in developed economies such as North America and Europe have increased the demand for green renewable energy technologies.

The increased installation of solar photovoltaics on the roof tops of commercial and residential buildings will make North America and Europe prominent markets for solar encapsulation materials. The increasing demand for continuous and uninterrupted energy supply due to irregular electricity networks, along with increasing government initiatives is expected to make LAMEA a high potential market for solar encapsulation materials.

Solar Encapsulation Materials Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global solar encapsulation materials market are Targray Technology International Inc., KURARAY EUROPE GMBH, 3M Renewable Energy, ACC Silicones, Akcome Film & Applied New Materials, Aeonian Photovoltaic, Arkema, Brij Encapsulants, C. I. Kasei Company, Dongke Energy, and Dilong PV, among others.