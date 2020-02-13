Solar Encapsulation Materials Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Solar Encapsulation Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As an important encapsulant, solar encapsulation materials are widely used in PV module. They are generally classified into several types according the resin used in the material. EVA sheet is the largest type taking 97.23% of the total solar encapsulation materials production in 2016. PVB sheet is another kind of solar encapsulation materials, which only took 1.57% of the total production.

The technical barrier of making high-quality solar encapsulation materials is high, and the market concentration degree is also relatively high. Major companies in solar encapsulation materials market include First, STR, Bridgestone and MITSUI. Those four players occupied 69.51% of the global production in 2016.

With the fast improvement of PV module industry, the consumption of solar encapsulation materials is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Solar encapsulation materials industry will increase in a huge growth space.

The worldwide market for Solar Encapsulation Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1800 million US$ in 2023, from 1630 million US$ in 2017

