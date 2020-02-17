Solar Collector 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.9% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Solar Collector market for the period 2015-2019. The market is segmented on the basis of: technology and geography.
The report, the Global Solar Collector Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Solar Collector market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• HEWALEX
• MainFrame Energy Solutions
• Solar Skies
• SunMaxx Solar
• TVP Solar
Other Prominent Vendors
• Alternate Energy Technologies
• Aora Solar
• KYOCERA Solar
• Novatech Solar
• Rackam
• Skyfuel
Key Market Driver
• Increased Government Support
Key Market Challenge
• Seasonal Fluctuations in Availability of Sunlight
Key Market Trend
• Increase in Solar Energy Storage Facilities
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Non-Concentrating Solar Technology
07.1 Global Solar Collector Market by Technology 2014
07.2 Global Solar Collector Market by Technology 2019
07.3 Global Solar Collector Market by Evacuated Tube
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global Solar Collector Market by Flat-plate
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Global Solar Collector Market by Unglazed Water Collector
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.6 Global Solar Collector Market by Air Collector
07.6.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by Concentrating Solar Technology
08.1 The Global Solar Collector Market by Technology
08.1.1 Parabolic and Fresnel Trough Technology
08.1.2 Central Receiver System
08.1.3 Dish-engine System
08.1.4 Solar Updraft Tower System
09. Geographical Segmentation
09.1 Global Solar Collector Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019
09.2 Solar Collector Market in the APAC Region
09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.3 Solar Collector Market in the EMEA Region
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 Solar Collector Market in the Americas
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
10. Key Leading Countries
10.1 China
10.2 US
10.3 Germany
11. Buying Criteria
12. Market Growth Drivers
13. Drivers and their Impact
14. Market Challenges
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
16. Market Trends
17. Trends and their Impact
Solar Collector 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.9% and Forecast to 2021
18. Vendor Landscape
18.1 Competitive Scenario
18.1.1 Key News
18.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
18.2 Other Prominent Vendors
19. Key Vendor Analysis
19.1 SunMaxx Solar
19.1.1 Key Facts
19.1.2 Business Overview
19.1.3 SWOT Analysis
19.2 TVP Solar
19.2.1 Key Facts
19.2.2 Business Overview
19.2.3 SWOT Analysis
19.3 Solar Skies
19.3.1 Key Facts
19.3.2 Business Overview
19.3.3 SWOT Analysis
19.4 Hewalex
19.4.1 Key Facts
19.4.2 Business Overview
19.4.3 Product Segmentation
19.4.4 Services Offered
19.4.5 Geographical Presence
19.4.6 SWOT Analysis
19.5 MF Energy Solutions
19.5.1 Key Facts
19.5.2 Business Overview
19.5.3 Product Segmentation
19.5.4 Geographical Presence
19.5.5 Business Strategy
19.5.6 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
