SOLAR CELLS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Solar Cells market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solar Cells market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sanyo Solar

Kyocera Solar

Sharp

Motech

SunPower

SolarWorld

Canadian Solar

Hanhua

Bosch

Isofoton

REC

Neo Solar Power

Gintech Energy

E-Ton Solar Tech

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Amorphous Solar Cells

Crystalline Solar Cells

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Military Field

Aerospace Field

Industry

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Solar Cells capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Solar Cells manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Cells are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Solar Cells Manufacturers

Solar Cells Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Solar Cells Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Solar Cells market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Solar Cells Market Research Report 2018

1 Solar Cells Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Cells

1.2 Solar Cells Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Solar Cells Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Solar Cells Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Amorphous Solar Cells

1.2.4 Crystalline Solar Cells

1.3 Global Solar Cells Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Cells Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Military Field

1.3.3 Aerospace Field

1.3.4 Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Solar Cells Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Solar Cells Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Solar Cells (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Solar Cells Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Solar Cells Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Solar Cells Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Cells Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Solar Cells Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Solar Cells Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Solar Cells Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Solar Cells Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Cells Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Solar Cells Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Cells Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Cells Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Solar Cells Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Solar Cells Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Solar Cells Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Solar Cells Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Solar Cells Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Solar Cells Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Solar Cells Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Solar Cells Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Solar Cells Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Solar Cells Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Cells Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Solar Cells Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Solar Cells Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Solar Cells Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Solar Cells Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solar Cells Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Solar Cells Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Solar Cells Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Sanyo Solar

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Sanyo Solar Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Kyocera Solar

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Kyocera Solar Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Sharp

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Sharp Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Motech

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Motech Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 SunPower

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 SunPower Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 SolarWorld

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 SolarWorld Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Canadian Solar

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Canadian Solar Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Hanhua

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Hanhua Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Bosch

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Bosch Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Isofoton

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Solar Cells Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Isofoton Solar Cells Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 REC

7.12 Neo Solar Power

7.13 Gintech Energy

7.14 E-Ton Solar Tech

8 Solar Cells Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar Cells Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Cells

Continued…….

