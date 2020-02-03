Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment Industry

Description

Solar Cell is a device made from crystalline silicon or thin film that converts sunlight into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. There are two key indicators for solar cells: one is cell conversion efficiency, and the other is cell thickness.

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment mainly refers to the solar module in photovoltaic industry. Solar module employs light energy (photons) from the sun to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. Most of modules use wafer-based crystalline silicon cells or thin-film cells based on cadmium telluride (CdTe) or copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS). The structural (load carrying) member of a module can either be the top layer or the back layer. Cells must also be protected from mechanical damage and moisture. Most solar modules are rigid, but semi-flexible ones are available, based on thin-film cells.

In this report, the statistical product is considered from the solar module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume. This report mainly covers the Solar Modules product type (Single Crystal Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon and Other).

Recently, consumption of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment changed from Europe to China, USA and Japan. In 2015, consumption of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment is about 34 GW for China, USA and Japan. Moreover, the emerging markets, such as India and Southeast Asia, Latin America also have increasing consumption in the past two years.

For the production of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment industry, China is still the most indeed market in Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment industry, Over 50% was manufactured in 2015, and the annual output is more than any single country. Expansion of the capacity, almost 50% occur in China. For the regions, Asia owns the largest market share compared with Europe and USA, indicating the strong demand of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment.

The solar cell industry concentration degree is relatively high. For the anti-dumping policies of Europe in 2012, many companies were bankrupted. We think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise further.

The global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hanwha

First Solar

SunPower

Elkem Solar

Sharp

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

NSP

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

GCL System Integration

Yingli

Shunfeng

ReneSola

Risen

Chint Group

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

CSUN

BYD

HT-SAAE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Others

Continued…

