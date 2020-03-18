Solar Backsheet Market 2019 Global Trends, Growth Insights, Competitive Analysis and Regional Forecast 2023

Global Solar Backsheet Market held a market is expected to grow at 7.20% CAGR during the forecast period. The report summarizes market review of the key segments in the market such as by Type, by Installation, by Application, and Region

Market Highlights

The global solar backsheet market is mainly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of solar power in comparison to traditional methods of power generation, which has driven investment in the development of capable solar power projects all over the world. The growing interest in solar power is likely to smoothen the global solar backsheet market’s progress over the forecast period.

Solar backsheets are the supporting material in a solar cell and is usually made from polymers or other lightweight materials. Solar backsheets provide physical, mechanical support and protection to the solar cell. The solar backsheet is especially important in areas where environmental factors such as wind can damage solar power installations. The crucial support provided by solar backsheets to solar panels is likely to drive their demand over the forecast period.

The growing government support to the development of solar power infrastructure is likely to be a major driver for the global solar backsheet market over the forecast period. Several developed countries have established solid solar power infrastructures with a view to acquiring all their power from renewable, environmentally viable methods. Developing countries such as India and China are also major players in the global solar power market due to the abundant availability of solar power in these countries and the high potential of solar power in terms of being able to replace conventional electricity generation procedures and emerge as a major source of power over the forecast period and beyond.

Emerging regions such as Africa and Latin America have also made major efforts in acquiring solar power technology and infrastructure in recent years. Countries in these regions are likely to make significant investments in solar power infrastructures in the coming years, as solar power represents the ideal method of power generation for countries where conventional sources such as coal or nuclear power may be financially out of reach. The growing commercial potential of the solar energy market has also driven significant research efforts in solar power components such as backsheets. This is likely to drive the global solar backsheet market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global solar backsheet market include Flexcon, Krempel, Hangzhou Sunhome Solar Backsheet Co. Ltd., Dunmore Corporation, 3M, Isovoltaic, Jolywood, Dupont, Agfa, and Honeywell.

Industry Updates:

In April 2019, Bischof + Klein came up with a new innovation in the solar backsheet market called B+K BackFlex PP. The highly technological process offers solar backsheet products that conform to higher standards in terms of ease of manufacturing and stability in application.

Segmentation:

The global solar backsheet market is segmented on the basis of type, installation, application, and region.

By type, the global solar backsheet market is segmented into fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer.

By installation, the global solar backsheet market is segmented into roof mounted, ground mounted, and floating power plants.

By application, the global solar backsheet market is segmented into utilities, residential, military, industrial, and commercial.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to hold on to the largest share in the global solar backsheet market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for solar power projects in China, India, and a number of other Asia Pacific countries. The environmental viability, low costs, and convenient linkage of solar power with conventional mainline grids have driven the demand for solar power in the emerging region, which has driven the solar backsheet market in the region as well. Several countries in the region are trying to develop localized power generation infrastructures based on solar and hydropower, leading to a growing demand from the solar backsheet market. Asia Pacific is also likely to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing demand for solar power projects in the region. China is likely to remain the leading country-level market.

