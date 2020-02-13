Soil Treatment Chemicals Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Soil Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Soil treatment is a process by means of which the quality of soil can be improved. Increasing industrialisation coupled with increasing water and soil pollution, have resulted in lower productivity of agricultural land and have rendered it infertile. This negative impact of industrial pollution on fertility soil and productivity has increased the need for soil treatment chemicals. Soil treatment processes and the chemicals used therein have become an integral part of farming and agriculture. If chemical fertilisers are used in excess amounts, it could make the soil acidic. Acidic and basic soil not only affect the plants’ growth but also affects the productivity, thus, it needs to be treated with pH adjusters in order to neutralise the soil. Depending upon the desired soil treatment, soil treatment chemicals are selected to improve the quality of the soil.

Global Soil Treatment Chemicals Market: Dynamics

The demand for soil treatment products is directly proportional to the increasing demand for high-quality food grains. Increasing population coupled with increasing demand for food products is expected to boost the demand for the soil treatment chemicals during the forecast period. Surge in demand for the soil treatment chemicals has resulted in rise in the productivity of agriculture lands in the past few years. Since the soil treatment products improve soil quality such as physical, biological and nutritional values, it will help to drive the demand for the soil treatment chemicals. Furthermore, these products help in maintaining ideal soil conditions and help in balancing pH, increasing moisture retention, restoring microbial activity and reducing compaction for proper growth of the crop. The increasing use of soil treatment chemicals owing to their versatility is expected to drive the growth of soil treatment chemicals market. Apart from these, the lack of awareness and technical knowledge related to soil treatment and chemicals usage is likely to hamper the growth of soil treatment chemicals market. Moreover, the increasing bio-agriculture market and the government initiatives to support the growth of agriculture industry in various region such as APAC and North America is likely to create new opportunities for the growth of the soil treatment chemicals market.

Global Soil Treatment Chemicals Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global soil treatment chemicals market is segmented into;

Organic amendments Compost Crop residue Others (Sewage sludge, etc.)

Soil protection Weed Protection Pest Control Others

pH adjusters

Others

On the basis of technology, the global soil treatment chemicals market is segmented into;

Biological

Thermal

Physiochemical

Global Soil Treatment Chemicals Market: Regional outlook

The global soil treatment chemicals market is mainly dominated by North America and Europe owing to rising concerns about arable land in these regions. Moreover, growing demand for improved soil fertility and soil aeration along with the government regulations over agricultural products in North America and Europe will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The soil treatment chemicals market in this region is expected to witness a significant growth and is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives to support the growth of agriculture industry, for instance, subsidies on agricultural products, will propel the demand for the soil treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific soil treatment chemicals market is projected to experience steady growth and is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Soil Treatment Chemicals Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of market participants in the global soil treatment chemicals market identified across the value chain are: BASF SE, Arkema S.A., China Shenghua Group Agrochemical Company, Certis USA Llc., Bayer AG., Camson Bio Technologies Ltd, Chemtura Corporation. and Amvac Chemical Corporation, among others.

