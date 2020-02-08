Soil Fertility Testing Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

Soil fertility testing is the technique used to test the physical and chemical constituent of soil. Soil fertility testing includes the structure of the soil, aeration in the soil and drainage in the soil. It also includes the ease with which roots penetrates the soil. Various factors that affects the physical characteristics of the soil are soil management, soil type and organic matter present in the soil. However chemical fertility of the soil includes various factors such as pH and nutrients present in the soil. Various nutrients present in the soil includes hydrogen, carbon and oxygen. Another way to test the soil fertility is by checking the biological fertility which includes checking the activity of the microorganisms within the soil. Apart from this soil fertility can be tested by various other methods such as by field observing, laboratory testing and soil assessments. Field observation method includes smell and color.

Global soil fertility testing market is segmented on the basis of type, laboratory methods, soil assessment methods and region. Based on the type segmentation includes physical, chemical testing and biological testing. Of which physical testing segment is expected to be the dominating segment, followed by other segments. On the basis of laboratory methods used to test the soil fertility, the market is segmented into monitoring organic matter levels, microscopy, plate counts, organism activities, fumigation and molecular methods. Among all the segments of the soil fertility testing market monitoring organic matter levels is expected to contribute maximum revenue in the next four to five years due to the increasing usage of the monitoring organic matter levels in the testing the soil fertility. Based on the assessment methods used for soil fertility testing the soil fertility testing market is segmented into soil maps and Soil tests. Soil tests are further sub-segmented into resin phosphorous test and trace elements. Of which soil tests segment is expected to be the dominating segment and anticipated to contribute maximum revenue in the next four to five years. Based on the region global soil fertility testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

The global fertility testing market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period due to the increasing population coupled with rising need to maintain the soil fertility. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to contribute highest market share followed by another region due to the rising demand to maintain organic matter and soil nutrients during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due the rising demand for agricultural produce in Asia Pacific region.

Soil fertility testing market is expected to show significant growth in the next four to five years. The soil fertility market is increasing owing to the rising demand for healthier yield due to the increasing population. However, various factors that hinder the growth of the soil fertility testing market is the adverse environmental influences of excessive soil fertility testing that leads to instabilities and ecological balances.

Key players operating in the soil fertility testing market includes SGS SA, Kinsey Ag Services, Chennai Testing Laboratory Private Limited, Vision Mark Biotech, SoilCares Ltd. Soil fertility testing companies are investing huge amount of money to generate various tests for testing the soil fertility.