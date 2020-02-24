FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Soil Compaction Machines Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Volvo Construction Equipment, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, John Deere, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the soil compaction machines market during 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global soil compaction machines market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4.1% CAGR during the period until 2028.

The soil compaction machines market is dominated by tier 1 and tier 2 players owing to its capital intensive nature. Prominent players occupy the largest market share with their superiority in production capacity and premium service delivery. In addition, big ticket construction projects prefer collaboration of construction equipment companies with significant market presence. As tier 1 and tier 2 players capture the total market share, the soil compaction machines market reflects a highly consolidated landscape.

Adoption of telematics in the automotive sector is gradually increasing owing to stringent government mandates and consumer preference for connected vehicles. In the heavy-duty equipment market, preventive maintenance and regular inspection significantly add to the overall operating costs. Manufacturers in the soil compaction machines market offer service contracts and extended warranties to control operating costs throughout the lifespan of the machines. However, amalgamation of telematics in the heavy-duty vehicle fleet has proved beneficial for fleet manager in optimizing machine operations and lowering overall operating costs. Following the trend, leading players in the soil compaction machines market such as John Deere and Volvo had introduced machine monitoring services last year. The adoption of advanced telematics to reduce operating costs is likely to gain further momentum in the soil compaction machines market in the future.

With the increasing focus on urban development and better connectivity, Indian Government is investing heavily to strengthen its transport infrastructure. Policies such as re-surfacing of roads in specific time period has increased the demand for construction raw material as well as construction equipment. In China, the ‘one belt, one road’ initiative is playing a prominent role in the rapid expansion of transport infrastructure in China and stretches to Central Asia, Middle East and Europe. Significant investments in the construction of roads & highways and pivotal role of compaction equipments in road infrastructure are generating lucrative avenues in Asia Pacific for soil compaction machines manufacturers.

End-users in the soil compaction machines market continued to show a marked preference for renting vis-à-vis owning. This is primarily attributed to significant cost savings that renting offers over full ownership. Although the prevalent status-quo is advantageous for end-users, it poses challenges in terms of higher overhead costs for manufacturers.

To address this challenge, manufacturers in the soil compaction machines market are investing in predictive analytics technology, including Big Data and IoT which enables manufacturers to gain information on maintenance time, prior to failure. In addition, growing emphasis on reducing the lead times is also driving adoption of innovative technology among soil compaction machines manufacturers. For big ticket construction projects, low downtime is a critical factor – with the awareness of these challenges, manufacturers in the soil compaction machines market are increasingly relying on technology to navigate the evolving landscape.

As the soil compaction machines market remains cost intensive, reliance on rental solutions do not ensure market sustainability. Manufacturers in the soil compaction machines market continue to seek procurement of big infrastructure projects to capture higher profit margins for longer duration. For instance, JCB has recently announced that the company has received an Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS,) with annual investment up to $5 million in construction machine orders for the next five years. Dynapac, a leading provider of soil compaction machines announced a fleet order from one of the largest construction companies in the Gulf. A fleet of Dynapac machines including eight new soil compaction machines- rollers are being used in the infrastructure projects in Kuwait.

