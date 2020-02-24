Soil Compaction Machines Market: Manufacturers Seek Procurement of Big Infrastructure Projects to Maintain Sustainability

The latest study published by Fact.MR, titled “Soil Compaction Machines Market: ” which encloses important data about the production, consumption, revenue and market share, merged with information related to the market scope and product overview.

The soil compaction machines market is dominated by tier 1 and tier 2 players owing to its capital intensive nature. Prominent players occupy the largest market share with their superiority in production capacity and premium service delivery. In addition, big ticket construction projects prefer collaboration of construction equipment companies with significant market presence. As tier 1 and tier 2 players capture the total market share, the soil compaction machines market reflects a highly consolidated landscape.

Request Free Sample Report Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1978

Adoption of telematics in the automotive sector is gradually increasing owing to stringent government mandates and consumer preference for connected vehicles. In the heavy-duty equipment market, preventive maintenance and regular inspection significantly add to the overall operating costs. Manufacturers in the soil compaction machines market offer service contracts and extended warranties to control operating costs throughout the lifespan of the machines. However, amalgamation of telematics in the heavy-duty vehicle fleet has proved beneficial for fleet manager in optimizing machine operations and lowering overall operating costs. Following the trend, leading players in the soil compaction machines market such as John Deere and Volvo had introduced machine monitoring services last year. The adoption of advanced telematics to reduce operating costs is likely to gain further momentum in the soil compaction machines market in the future.

As the soil compaction machines market remains cost intensive, reliance on rental solutions do not ensure market sustainability. Manufacturers in the soil compaction machines market continue to seek procurement of big infrastructure projects to capture higher profit margins for longer duration. For instance, JCB has recently announced that the company has received an Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS,) with annual investment up to $5 million in construction machine orders for the next five years. Dynapac, a leading provider of soil compaction machines announced a fleet order from one of the largest construction companies in the Gulf. A fleet of Dynapac machines including eight new soil compaction machines- rollers are being used in the infrastructure projects in Kuwait.

Intelligent Compaction (IC) technology in soil compaction machines has assisted construction operators to achieve uniform compaction. However, the IC technology lacks delivery of maximum compaction efficiency where advanced vibratory drums and improved accelerometer measures ground response to energy for compaction force. To address these technological innovations, the soil compaction machines industry has made significant investments in R&D and Innovation. For instance, Caterpillar has developed a new Machine Drive Power (MDP) technology which delivers compaction with greater reliability.

Browse Full report with TOC: https://www.factmr.com/report/1978/soil-compaction-machines-market

In the segmentation section of the soil compaction machines market report, market taxonomy of the soil compaction machines market is discussed. The soil compaction machines market is carefully categorized multiple segments and sub-segments.

Expansion of product portfolio, acquisition and strengthening of distribution network are prominent market strategies adopted by the manufacturers in the soil compaction machines market.

Soil compaction machines are used for the process of soil compaction in which density of the soil is increased. Different types of soil compaction machines such as rammers, vibratory plates and rollers are used in densification of soil where the air between soil particles is displaced with external force.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape section, the soil compaction machines market report profiles the key players in the soil compaction machines market. The section offers vital insights including product offerings, business strategies and market size of individual companies. Few of the market players profiled in the soil compaction machines market report include Caterpillar, Inc., Volvo Construction Equipment, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, John Deere, and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1978

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

[email protected]

www.factmr.com