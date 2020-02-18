Software Security Testing Services Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Software Security Testing Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Security testing is a process intended to reveal flaws in the security mechanisms of an information system that protect data and maintain functionality as intended.

According to this study, over the next five years the Software Security Testing Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Software Security Testing Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Software Security Testing Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Software Security Testing Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web App

Mobile App

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

99 Percentage

DataArt

Orient Software

QA Consultants

QASource

Cigniti

Indium Software

Accenture

Invensis

QualiTest

ANGLER Technologies

AFourTech

Cybage

Sogeti

Netcraft

QA Infotech

Kualitatem

NCC Group

Happiest Minds

Veracode

Trustwave

KiwiQA

Sun Technologies

Arcturus

ZenQ

Riscure

CiscoIn addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Software Security Testing Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Software Security Testing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Software Security Testing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Software Security Testing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Software Security Testing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

