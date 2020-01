Software Quality Assurance Market – Adds New Dimension to Innovations

Software quality assurance involves methods of monitoring software engineering processes and approaches to ensure quality. The methods used in SQA are many and varied, and may require conform to one or more standards, such as ISO 9000. Software quality assurance comprises the entire software development procedure, including software design, definition, source code control, coding, code reviews, software configuration management, release management, testing, and product integration.

Moreover, software quality assurance permits the end use industries to provide better service to the customers and rationalize various workflows. The IT and telecommunication is heavy on investments and it needs to safeguard the required software quality assurance that helps to section the users, guarantee continuity of service, offer relevant services and manage crucial aspects such as billing for revenue generation.

The primary function of software quality assurance is to improve the quality of the software. It also helps to eliminate errors and improve the process of creating software. Once implemented, software quality assurance works on identifying the weaknesses present in the process and correcting them in order to improve the process.

Such advantages associated with the product are expected to drive the SQA market during the forecast period. However, non-technical users can find it hard to write or modify programs by themselves. This is likely to be a key restraint of the software quality assurance market.

The global software quality assurance market can be segmented based on standard, type, application, enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on standard, the global software quality assurance market can be classified into CMMI, six sigma, and ISO 900. On the basis of type of software quality assurance, the market can be categorized into functional testing, compatibility testing, performance testing, security testing, regression testing, ERP testing, selenium testing, and test automation.

In terms of application, the market can be divided into process definition, auditing, implementation, and training. The auditing segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprise size, the global software quality assurance market can be classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.