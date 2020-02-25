SOFTWARE FOR BOOKKEEPERS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Software for Bookkeepers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software for Bookkeepers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Intuit
- Wave Apps
- Neat
- botkeeper
- Receipt Bank
- Hubdoc
- Pandle
- AvanSaber
- TaxSlayer
- LessAccounting
- Lander Technologies
- Accountz.com
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Software for Bookkeepers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Software for Bookkeepers development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software for Bookkeepers are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software for Bookkeepers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software for Bookkeepers Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software for Bookkeepers Market Size
2.2 Software for Bookkeepers Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software for Bookkeepers Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Software for Bookkeepers Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Software for Bookkeepers Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Software for Bookkeepers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Software for Bookkeepers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Software for Bookkeepers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Software for Bookkeepers Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Software for Bookkeepers Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Software for Bookkeepers Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Software for Bookkeepers Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Software for Bookkeepers Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Intuit
12.1.1 Intuit Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.1.4 Intuit Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Intuit Recent Development
12.2 Wave Apps
12.2.1 Wave Apps Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.2.4 Wave Apps Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Wave Apps Recent Development
12.3 Neat
12.3.1 Neat Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.3.4 Neat Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Neat Recent Development
12.4 botkeeper
12.4.1 botkeeper Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.4.4 botkeeper Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 botkeeper Recent Development
12.5 Receipt Bank
12.5.1 Receipt Bank Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.5.4 Receipt Bank Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Receipt Bank Recent Development
12.6 Hubdoc
12.6.1 Hubdoc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.6.4 Hubdoc Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Hubdoc Recent Development
12.7 Pandle
12.7.1 Pandle Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.7.4 Pandle Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Pandle Recent Development
12.8 AvanSaber
12.8.1 AvanSaber Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.8.4 AvanSaber Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 AvanSaber Recent Development
12.9 TaxSlayer
12.9.1 TaxSlayer Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.9.4 TaxSlayer Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 TaxSlayer Recent Development
12.10 LessAccounting
12.10.1 LessAccounting Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Software for Bookkeepers Introduction
12.10.4 LessAccounting Revenue in Software for Bookkeepers Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 LessAccounting Recent Development
12.11 Lander Technologies
12.12 Accountz.com
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
