Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report 2025

Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market – 2019

Description :

In 2018, the global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Intel Corporation (California, U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.)

EMC RSA (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks (California, U.S.)

Certes Networks, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Catbird, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Vidder, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Cryptzone North America Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

TrustedPassage (California, U.S.)

VeloCloud Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security software

Control automation and orchestration solution

Security compliance and policy management

Performance management and reporting

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom service providers

Cloud service providers

Enterprises

IT-Enabled Services (ITES)

Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Security software

1.4.3 Control automation and orchestration solution

1.4.4 Security compliance and policy management

1.4.5 Performance management and reporting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecom service providers

1.5.3 Cloud service providers

1.5.4 Enterprises

1.5.5 IT-Enabled Services (ITES)

1.5.6 Defense

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size

2.2 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel)

12.1.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.1.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel) Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)

12.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 Intel Corporation (California, U.S.)

12.3.1 Intel Corporation (California, U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.3.4 Intel Corporation (California, U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Intel Corporation (California, U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.)

12.4.1 Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.4.4 Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 EMC RSA (Massachusetts, U.S.)

12.5.1 EMC RSA (Massachusetts, U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.5.4 EMC RSA (Massachusetts, U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 EMC RSA (Massachusetts, U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.)

12.6.1 Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.6.4 Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.) Recent Development

12.7 Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)

12.7.1 Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.7.4 Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.) Recent Development

12.8 Palo Alto Networks (California, U.S.)

12.8.1 Palo Alto Networks (California, U.S.) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.8.4 Palo Alto Networks (California, U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Palo Alto Networks (California, U.S.) Recent Development

12.9 Certes Networks, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

12.9.1 Certes Networks, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.9.4 Certes Networks, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Certes Networks, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.) Recent Development

12.10 Catbird, Inc. (California, U.S.)

12.10.1 Catbird, Inc. (California, U.S.) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction

12.10.4 Catbird, Inc. (California, U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Catbird, Inc. (California, U.S.) Recent Development

12.11 Vidder, Inc. (California, U.S.)

12.12 Cryptzone North America Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

12.13 TrustedPassage (California, U.S.)

12.14 VeloCloud Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Continued …

