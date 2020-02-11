Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market: Rising Trends and Growing Demand 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) is a method of controlling IT infrastructure with the help of software. In general, SDI is a combination of networking, storage, and computing, which are pre-defined by hardware and software solutions. Deploying SDI in an organization has numerous advantages, such as reduction of capital expenditures, automation of manual resource provisioning, increase in flexibility, agility, and others.Software defined infrastructure helps in minimising capital expenditures in two ways. The first method is by providing defined protocols and standards for limiting dependency on software and hardware, and the second method is by deploying virtualization and cloud technologies in existing IT environment as a substitute for providing new equipment for increasing scalability.

Software defined infrastructure helps IT organizations to run smoothly by automating the processes within the organization. The removal of manual tasks and provision of rule-based server are driving IT organizations to deploy SDI. SDI helps in improving security management, increasing staff productivity and minimising manual errors.North America dominates the market for software defined infrastructure, followed by Europe. The presence of major players and increasing deployments in data centers in the North America are supporting the market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The rising economic conditions in developing countries, such as India, China, and Taiwan, and increase in deployment of server virtualization platforms are promoting the software defined infrastructure market. The adoption of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) in countries instead of like Japan, are fuelling the market growth.

In 2018, the global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dell

Microsoft

Oracle

VMware

HPE

Intel

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Hitachi

Fujitsu

NEC

Nokia

Citrix Systems

Juniper Networks

Wipro

Radware

Red Hat

Nexenta Systems

Brocade Communications Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SDN (Software Defined Networking)

SDS (Software Defined Storage)

SDC (Software Defined Computing)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

