Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Industry

Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) is a method of controlling IT infrastructure with the help of software. In general, SDI is a combination of networking, storage, and computing, which are pre-defined by hardware and software solutions. Deploying SDI in an organization has numerous advantages, such as reduction of capital expenditures, automation of manual resource provisioning, increase in flexibility, agility, and others.

Software defined infrastructure helps in minimising capital expenditures in two ways. The first method is by providing defined protocols and standards for limiting dependency on software and hardware, and the second method is by deploying virtualization and cloud technologies in existing IT environment as a substitute for providing new equipment for increasing scalability.

Software defined infrastructure helps IT organizations to run smoothly by automating the processes within the organization. The removal of manual tasks and provision of rule-based server are driving IT organizations to deploy SDI. SDI helps in improving security management, increasing staff productivity and minimising manual errors.

North America dominates the market for software defined infrastructure, followed by Europe. The presence of major players and increasing deployments in data centers in the North America are supporting the market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The rising economic conditions in developing countries, such as India, China, and Taiwan, and increase in deployment of server virtualization platforms are promoting the software defined infrastructure market. The adoption of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) in countries instead of like Japan, are fuelling the market growth.

In 2018, the global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dell

Microsoft

Oracle

VMware

HPE

Intel

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Hitachi

Fujitsu

NEC

Nokia

Citrix Systems

Juniper Networks

Wipro

Radware

Red Hat

Nexenta Systems

Brocade Communications Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SDN (Software Defined Networking)

SDS (Software Defined Storage)

SDC (Software Defined Computing)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SDN (Software Defined Networking)

1.4.3 SDS (Software Defined Storage)

1.4.4 SDC (Software Defined Computing)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Telecom

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Transportation

1.5.8 Government

1.5.9 Defense

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size

2.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Key Players in China

7.3 China Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Key Players in India

10.3 India Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Dell

12.2.1 Dell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.2.4 Dell Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dell Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 VMware

12.5.1 VMware Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.5.4 VMware Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 VMware Recent Development

12.6 HPE

12.6.1 HPE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.6.4 HPE Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HPE Recent Development

12.7 Intel

12.7.1 Intel Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.7.4 Intel Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Intel Recent Development

12.8 Amazon Web Services

12.8.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.8.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

12.9 Cisco Systems

12.9.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.9.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.10 Hitachi

12.10.1 Hitachi Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Introduction

12.10.4 Hitachi Revenue in Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.11 Fujitsu

12.12 NEC

12.13 Nokia

12.14 Citrix Systems

12.15 Juniper Networks

12.16 Wipro

12.17 Radware

12.18 Red Hat

12.19 Nexenta Systems

12.20 Brocade Communications Systems

Continued….

