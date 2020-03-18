Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Cisco Systems, Dell, EMC Corp, IBM

This report focuses on the global top players, covered Cisco Systems Inc Dell Inc EMC Corp Extreme Networks Fujitsu Ltd Hewlett Packard Enterprise IBM Corporation Infoblox Metaswitch Networks NEC Corp Pivot3 VMware Inc

Software-defined everything (SDE) is an umbrella term for a number of technologies that are helping redefine IT. Currently, this group of technologies encompasses software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined storage (SDS), and software-defined data centers (SDDC). Each approach aims to abstract the operating environment from physical infrastructure, while automating the processes that manage the infrastructure. By freeing businesses from proprietary hardware and simplifying the provisioning and management of IT resources, the hope is that software-defined approaches will lead to cost savings, efficiency gains, and improved business agility.

This report studies the global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

Managed Services

Integration & Deployment

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

ITES

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Software-Defined Everything (SDE)

1.1 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Overview

1.1.1 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market by Type

1.3.1 Consulting

1.3.2 Managed Services

1.3.3 Integration & Deployment

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 ITES

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 Manufacturing

1.4.5 Retail

1.4.6 Telecom

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Cisco Systems Inc

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Dell Inc

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 EMC Corp

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Extreme Networks

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Fujitsu Ltd

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 IBM Corporation

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Infoblox

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Metaswitch Networks

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 NEC Corp

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Pivot3

3.12 VMware Inc

4 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Software-Defined Everything (SDE) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Software-Defined Everything (SDE)

5 United States Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook

7 China Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook

10 India Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Dynamics

12.1 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Opportunities

12.2 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Software-Defined Everything (SDE) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

