Software-Defined Data Center Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

VMware, Inc. (U.S.).

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

HPE Co (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan).

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan).

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Citrix Systems (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software-Defined Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software-Defined Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Mid-Sized Data Centers

1.4.3 Enterprise Data Centers

1.4.4 Large Data Centers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT and Telecom

1.5.4 Government and Defense

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Education

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software-Defined Data Center Market Size

2.2 Software-Defined Data Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software-Defined Data Center Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Software-Defined Data Center Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 VMware, Inc. (U.S.).

12.1.1 VMware, Inc. (U.S.). Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.1.4 VMware, Inc. (U.S.). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 VMware, Inc. (U.S.). Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 HPE Co (U.S.)

12.3.1 HPE Co (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.3.4 HPE Co (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HPE Co (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 EMC Corporation (U.S.)

12.4.1 EMC Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.4.4 EMC Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 EMC Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

12.5.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Software-Defined Data Center Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Revenue in Software-Defined Data Center Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Recent Development

Continued…….

