Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2017: Global Analysis by Key Players – IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Fujitsu, Google, Salesforce

IBM
Oracle Corporation
Microsoft
Fujitsu
Salesforce
Workday
ADP
SAP SE
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Software as a Service (SaaS) can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, Software as a Service (SaaS) can be split into
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Human Resource Management (HRM)
Supply Chain Management (SCM)
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Software as a Service (SaaS)
1.1 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Software as a Service (SaaS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Type
1.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Oracle Corporation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Microsoft
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Fujitsu
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Google
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Salesforce
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Workday
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 ADP
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 SAP SE
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Software as a Service (SaaS) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Software as a Service (SaaS)
5 United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU Software as a Service (SaaS) Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
……..
12 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Dynamics
12.1 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Opportunities
12.2 Software as a Service (SaaS) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
..…..Continued
