Software as a Service Market Size, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Software as a Service Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Synopsis:

As per the analysis presented by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global software as a service market is predicted to grow exponentially in the forthcoming years. The market is poised to strike a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. It has been estimated that the global Software as a Service Market will reach a valuation of USD 117 Bn by the end of 2022.

The developments and advancements adopted in the cloud technology have paved the way for software as a service across different industry verticals. It enables the clients to access software and the associated data through a web browser. The convenience offered by the technology is one of the key factors responsible for driving the growth of the global market.

The subscription model of the software has revolutionized the adoption of technology in every sector and industry. The growing dependency on technology has fueled the demand for software service solutions and is likely to propel the expansion of the software as a service market over the assessment period. In addition, it comes as a cost-effective way to sustain competition for the SMEs that are not equipped for licensing the software. This, in turn, is anticipated to further boost the growth trajectory of the software as a service market.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2003

The growth of the IT industry is prognosticated to drive the expansion of the software as a service market. Furthermore, factors such as high demand for data analysis software, speed deployment, availability of customization, etc. is likely to favor the proliferation of the software as a service market.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of Software as a Service Market are- Salesforce (U.S.), LinkedIn (U.S.), Concur Technologies (U.S.), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), Medidata Solutions (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Zuora (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation:

By deployment , the global software as a service market has been segmented into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and community cloud.

, the global software as a service market has been segmented into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and community cloud. By end-user , the global software as a service market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

, the global software as a service market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. By industry, the software as a service market has been segmented into IT & telecommunication, entertainment, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of Software as a Service Market due to various factors such as- presence of global players is giving competitive advantage to North American countries, rich entertainment industry and high adoption of on-demand software among others. Besides, U.S. has emerged as technologically advanced country which is also helping the growth of Software as a Service Market. Europe stands as second biggest market for SaaS. Countries such as U.K., Germany, France and Italy which falls under umbrella of developed countries are generating heavy demand for on-demand software for various industries. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market. Growing economy of countries, new government policies in order to promote startups and global attention to the business environment are some of the major factor which is driving the market of SaaS in Asia-Pacific.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/software-as-a-service-market-2003

Intended Audience

Software developers

Government Agencies

On-Demand Software providers

Cloud service providers

Cloud computing companies

Research Institutes & Universities

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.