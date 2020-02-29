Fact.MR has recently updated its massive report catalogue by adding a fresh study titled “Softball Equipment Market Industry Outlook and Growth Forecast for the Period 2017-2026”. This business intelligence study encapsulates vital details about the market current as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2027.The report also targets important facets such as market drivers, challenges, latest trends, and opportunities associated to growth of manufacturers in global market for Softball Equipment Market. Along with these insights, the report provides the readers crucial insights on the strategies implemented by leading companies to remain in the lead of this competitive market.

Fact.MR’s recently published report envisages an average expansion for the global softball equipment market over the period 2017 to 2026. Worldwide sales of softball equipment are forecast to exceed US$ 550 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

In addition, people in North America are increasingly becoming health-conscious and adopting measures to keep themselves fit as well as engaged in social activities, and softball is one of the popular means in catering to both these requirements. The female population in the region is also taking high interest in the sport. Driven by aforementioned factors, North America will continue to be the largest market for softball equipment.

Based on product type, softball bats are likely to lead the market in terms of revenues, with demand mainly driven by huge adoption of wooden softball bats by professional as well as amateur players. In addition, rising retail costs of softball bats are further complementing revenue generation through this product segment.

In addition to its association with health benefits, softball is now being viewed as a medium of social engagement, and outlet for personal accomplishment. In addition, several softball tournaments have been introduced, which in turn have proliferated the participation in the sport. Innovations in softball equipment including gloves and bats are further boosting their sales. However, a notable rise in adoption of counterfeit products is expected to be a major threat for companies in the softball equipment market, as sports equipment are highly vulnerable to persisting economic conditions worldwide. Counterfeit softball equipment have adverse effects on brand names and revenues generated in the market.

The global softball equipment market will continue to be led by a few leading vendors that compete based on the product offerings and market reach. Intensified competition has been estimated in the market over the years to come, fuelled by growing product extensions in tandem with rising shares of leading vendors. Vendors in the softball equipment market are introducing new, innovative equipment in order to enhance their product portfolio and increase their market share with the launch of products such as lightweight gloves, softball bats with enhanced swing speed, and tracking technologies.

Key players driving growth of the softball equipment market globally include Nike, Newell Brands Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Under Armour Inc., Phoenix Bat Company, Adidas, Amer Sports, Zett Corporation, Schutt Sports Inc., and Peak Achievement Athletics.

