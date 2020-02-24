Softball Apparel Market Inclined to Deliver Positive Growth Results until 2026

Increasing participation of women in sports has spurred the popularity of amateur-level games such as softball. As the number of women partaking in softball events continues to grow at a steady pace, manufacturers in the sporting goods industry are extending their capacities to meet the demands. Advanced technologies are being employed to develop softball apparels with dynamic designs. In addition, new fabrics are being tested to understand their application in the production of softball apparels. However, the proliferation of softball as mainstream sports remains nascent. Manufacturers of baseball apparels are diversifying their businesses to capture the potential leeway in the global softball apparel market.

According to Fact.MR’s latest report, the global softball apparel market is pegged to grow at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Key findings from the report reveal that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 270 Mn worth of softball apparels will be sold worldwide. The report further estimates that the global softball apparel market will expand at 2.3% CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.

High Demand for Softball Shirts to Drive Market Growth

The report estimates that there is a predominantly high demand for softball shirts over other apparels. In 2017, more than 46% of the global softball apparel market value was accounted by the sales of softball shirts. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 130 Mn worth of softball shirts will be sold globally. Towards the end of the forecast period, the global sales of softball caps & belts are expected to witness a sluggish traction, raking in revenues just over US$ 17 Mn.

Individual Buying of Softball Apparel to Reflect High Value Growth through 2026

The report further projects that individual buyers will be primarily driving the sales of softball apparels across the globe. By the end of 2026, around two-thirds of softball apparels manufactured across the globe will be bought by individuals. Institutional buying of softball apparels is also pegged to gain traction, accounting for an approximate 28.3% value share on the global softball apparel market by the end of the forecast period. The report further reveals that modern trade outlets will represent the largest sales channel for softball apparels throughout the forecast period. In addition, it has also been estimated that third-party online channels will reflect highest sales growth at a value CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading manufacturers of softball apparel have been profiled in the report. Companies namely, Easton, Mizuno, Rawlings (Jarden), Wilson (Amer Sports), Louisville Slugger, Nokona, Zett, SSK, Under Armour, and Nike are observed as the key players in the global softball apparel market. Over the years to come, several market players are expected to adopted smart fabrics for development of advanced softball apparels. In addition, extending the comfort of players and providing equal advantage in terms of gameplay will also be prioritized by manufacturers while adopting new designs for softball apparels.

