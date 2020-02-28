This research report titled “Softball Apparel Market Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2026” focuses on the Softball Apparel Market, published to the vast repository managed by Fact.MR. The analysis focuses on the prime geographical regions based on their market size, revenue and attractiveness factors. Furthermore, the research discusses various segments from the Softball Apparel Market to examine future lucrativeness and spot growth prospects during the period between (2017-2026). Readers can even access information such as key developments, technologies, innovations, etc., concerned to the Softball Apparel Market.

According to Fact.MR’s latest report, the global softball apparel market is pegged to grow at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Key findings from the report reveal that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 270 Mn worth of softball apparels will be sold worldwide. The report further estimates that the global softball apparel market will expand at 2.3% CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.

The report estimates that there is a predominantly high demand for softball shirts over other apparels. In 2017, more than 46% of the global softball apparel market value was accounted by the sales of softball shirts. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 130 Mn worth of softball shirts will be sold globally. Towards the end of the forecast period, the global sales of softball caps & belts are expected to witness a sluggish traction, raking in revenues just over US$ 17 Mn.

Individual Buying of Softball Apparel to Reflect High Value Growth through 2026

The report further projects that individual buyers will be primarily driving the sales of softball apparels across the globe. By the end of 2026, around two-thirds of softball apparels manufactured across the globe will be bought by individuals. Institutional buying of softball apparels is also pegged to gain traction, accounting for an approximate 28.3% value share on the global softball apparel market by the end of the forecast period. The report further reveals that modern trade outlets will represent the largest sales channel for softball apparels throughout the forecast period. In addition, it has also been estimated that third-party online channels will reflect highest sales growth at a value CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

North America is poised to represent the largest market for softball apparels. The report estimates that in 2017, more than US$ 100 Mn worth of softball apparels were sold across the US and Canada. Mainstream popularity of baseball in the US will continue to drive the participation in softball events, and fuel the sales of softball apparels in the years to come.

In 2018 and beyond, individual buying will account for the largest chunk of global softball apparel market revenues. By the end of 2026, more than 65% of softball apparels will be sold to individual buyers across the globe. The report further estimates that institutional buying of softball apparels will bring in revenues worth over US$ 77 Mn by the end of 2026.

Through 2026, modern trade outlets are likely to represent the largest sales channel for softball apparels. The report also estimates that over the forecast period, third-party online stores will reflect highest value CAGR of 3.3%, unlocking new avenues for sales for domestic manufacturers.

