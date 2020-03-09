Soft Touch Lamination Film Market Prevalent Opportunities up to 2028

Soft Touch Lamination Film Market: Overview

Soft touch lamination film is thermal lamination film with a soft feel or velvety texture. These films have anti-scuff surface that enhances and thus protects the appearance of the laminated product. Primarily designed for one side lamination, soft touch laminates are also used for double-side lamination in case of digital rolls or pouches. Owing to its superior tactile properties, soft touch lamination film provides a pleasant and intense velvety effect similar to the peach skin. Usually soft touch lamination films finds applications in corporate brochures, luxury packaging boxes, branded paper products, and various electronic packaging.

Soft Touch Lamination Film Market: Dynamics

Growing retail sector plays pivotal role in driving the soft touch lamination film market. Rising inclination of customers towards product premiumization in the developing economies has led to intense demand for packaging laminates over the last decade. Also, trend for extra durable and water-proof documentation in the corporate sector have added an optimistic impact on the soft touch lamination film market.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9310

Soft Touch Lamination Film Market: Company Developments and Industry Level Trends

Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the packaging films market have focus towards launch of novel luxurious lamination products with superior velvety feel as well as with a scuff-resistant surface.

In 2017, Spanish firm Derprosa Films (Taghleef Industries S.L.U.) launches soft touch lamination film. The company guarantees the preservation of the Soft-Coat without losing the velvety feel, highlighting colours with an effect that is 50 percent more matt than a standard film.

Pragati Corporation has new type of soft touch lamination film that has 18 microns thickness and is used for photo albums, pamphlets, decorative packaging etc.

Soft Touch Lamination Film Market: Segmentation

Globally, the soft touch lamination film market has been segmented on the basis of material type, lamination, coating, thickness, end use and region:

On the basis of material type, the global soft touch lamination film market has been segmented as:

Plastic Bioriented Polypropylene film (BOPP) Bi-Axially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Extrusion-Coated Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Polypropylene (PP)

Paper

On the basis of type of lamination, the global soft touch lamination film market has been segmented as:

One-side Lamination Film

Double-side Lamination Film

On the basis of film thickness, the global soft touch lamination film market has been segmented as:

Below 15 microns

15-25 microns

25-35 microns

Above 35 microns

On the basis of type of coating, the global soft touch lamination film market has been segmented as:

Water-based Soft Touch Lamination Film

Solvent-based Soft Touch Lamination Film

On the basis of end use, the global soft touch lamination film market has been segmented as:

Presentation / Book covers

Dust jackets

Pocket folders

Postcards

Gift bags

Premium prints

Corporate brochures

Electronic packaging

Luxury folding cartons, boxes, etc.

Others

Regional Outlook

The global soft touch lamination film market is segmented into seven regions, namely, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As a result of increased digitization the market for soft touch lamination film in North America is expected to witness a moderate growth. The similar trend is followed by European countries including Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy among others. However, China, India, and ASEAN countries are expected to draw healthy rate of growth in soft touch lamination film market. Similar trend are likely to be followed in the MEA region owing to rapid shift among customers towards enhanced product appearance. These factors are supposed to drive the global soft touch lamination film market during the next decade.

Soft Touch Lamination Film Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global Soft Touch Lamination Film market are:

Monotech Systems Ltd.

DUNMORE Corporation

Pragati Corporation

Taghleef Industries SLU

Doro Tape (UK) Ltd.

Cosmo Films, Ltd.

Flexfilm Limited

Jet Technologies

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ampacet Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regions Included:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9310

Report Highlights: