Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market – Increase in Approvals for the Manufacture of Generics and Rise in Funding for Research is Driving the Market

Soft tissues such as muscles, blood vessels, fat, tendons, and lining of the joints connect, support, and surround other body structures. Cancers that originate in these soft tissues are known as soft tissue sarcomas. There are more than 50 types of soft tissue sarcomas, including Kaposi sarcoma, Rhabdomyosarcoma, alveolar soft part sarcoma, adult fibrosarcoma, clear cell sarcoma, liposarcomas, and synovial sarcoma. Common types of soft tissue sarcomas include leiomyosarcoma, abdominal sarcoma, liposarcoma, and undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 11,400 new cases of soft tissue sarcoma were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2014. The causes of soft tissue sarcoma are difficult to determine; however, exposure to certain chemicals such as phenoxyacetic herbicides and dioxins; previous exposure to radiotherapy; old age; and certain genetic conditions are anticipated to increase the risk of soft tissue sarcoma. Diagnostic methods used to detect soft tissue sarcoma include PET scan, biopsy, CT scan, and X-ray imaging.

Rise in incidence and prevalence of various types of soft tissue sarcomas, strong focus on research and development to enhance the treatment options available such as targeted therapies and biological therapies, large pipeline of drugs, growth in awareness among people, increase in approvals for the manufacture of generics, and rise in funding for research are some of the factors driving the market. However, side effects associated with cancer treatment, high cost of treatment, stringent government regulations, and high failure rate in clinical trials are likely to hamper the soft tissue sarcoma market in the near future. Additionally, significant shortage of doxorubicin, one of the major drugs employed in chemotherapy, has been reported by the U.S. FDA. The lack of reimbursement for a majority of the registered drugs under the public insurance programs and the lack of availability of many of the oncology drugs in some of the regions might hamper the future market growth.

The soft tissue sarcoma market can be segmented based on treatment type, end-user, and geography. In terms of the type of treatment, the market can be divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. The chemotherapy treatment segment of the soft tissue sarcoma market generally involves a combination of various anti-cancer drugs. Commonly used drugs include ifosfamide and doxorubicin. Other chemotherapy drugs include dacarbazine, cisplatin, oxaliplatin, paclitaxel, eribulin, and vincristine. Chemotherapy and targeted therapy segments are anticipated to dominate the soft tissue sarcoma market during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the soft tissue sarcoma market can be classified into multi-specialty hospitals, cancer research centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Multi-specialty hospitals are anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

