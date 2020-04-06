Soft Tissue Repair Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2023

The Global Soft Tissue Repair Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market held a valuation of USD 5200 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Various other factors such as increasing awareness about orthopedic disorders and other related conditions, improvement in reimbursement policies, untapped emerging markets, and increasing healthcare expenditure are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

The xenograft implant is designed for the surgical repair of damaged or ruptured membranes. The rising cases of sports-related injuries and technological advancements are some of the key factors driving the soft tissue repair market. For instance, in 2016, Colorado Therapeutics received FDA approval for its xenograft implant.

However, the high cost of advanced equipment and a shortage of physicians in emerging markets can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global soft tissue repair market are Stryker Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Integra LifeScience Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew plc, Allergan Plc., Athersys, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Organogenesis Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Lifenet Health, Inc., American Medical Systems Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Isto Biologics, and others.

Segmentation

The global soft tissue repair market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region.

the global market for soft tissue repair, by product, is segmented into fixation products, tissue patch/match, laparoscopic instrument, and others. The fixation products segment is further classified as a suture, suture anchors, and interference screw. The tissue patch/match segment is further classified as biological, and synthetic. The biological segment includes allograft and xenograft.

Based on application, the market is segmented into orthopedic surgery, skin repair, hernia repair, vaginal sling repair, dental reconstruction, cardiovascular surgery, breast reconstruction, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research & academic institutes, and others.

In the current scope of the study, the segments mentioned above are covered into the four global regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and African region.

The soft tissue repair market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European soft tissue repair market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The soft tissue repair market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The soft tissue repair market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

The Americas dominated the global market for soft tissue repair owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure presence of major market players and rising geriatric population within the region. As per the data suggested by the United Census Bureau, by 2060, the US is projected to grow by 79 million people, from about 326 million today to 404 million. The population is projected to cross the 400-million threshold in 2058.

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global soft tissue repair market. Robust research and development (R&D) sector along with the availability of funding opportunities in research and innovation will support the market growth.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to represent the phenomenal market growth throughout the forecast period due to increasing demand for medical technology, growing health awareness, and growing aging population coupled with the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases in India, Japan, and Australia. For instance, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), in 2016, around 12.4% of the population in the region was 60 years or older and is projected to reach to more than 1.3 billion by 2050.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held the least share in the global soft tissue repair market due to the low economic development, especially within the African region.

